How To Watch The Buccaneers Season 2 Online: Stream New Episodes Of The Hit Historical Drama With Apple TV Plus

Watch The Buccaneers Season 2 Online

Watch The Buccaneers Season 2: Synopsis

Time to unfasten those corsets! After waiting with bated breath for the acclaimed drama to return after that cliffhanger, we can’t wait to find out what Season 2 of this Gilded Age-set series has in store for Annabel “Nan” St. George (Kristine Frøseth) and her friends. This rousing feminist romp puts a thrillingly modern spin on the period drama, and we'll explain everything below for how to watch The Buccaneers Season 2 online and stream new episodes from anywhere in the world.

Inspired by Edith Wharton’s unfinished novel of the same name and created for TV by Katherine Jakeways, The Buccaneers takes place against the backdrop of America’s gilded age in the late nineteenth century. Season 1 followed the journeys of five spirited American girls to England to find a husband, with Conchita (Alisha Boe), Nan’s sister Jinny (Imogen Waterhouse), and Mabel (Josie Totah) among those gatecrashing English high society. But decades of inherited tradition and subservience doesn't exactly sit well with this feisty bunch.

Unrequited love, jaw-dropping twists, and the bonds of sisterhood: expect all that, plus some sick needle drops (Chappell Roan soundtracks the series trailer!) when we’re reunited with Nan in Tintagel. She’s a Duchess following her marriage to Theo (Guy Remmers), and, despite her determination to fulfil her wifely duties, her heart still only skips a beat for Guy (Matthew Broome).

He absconded at the end of Season 1 to keep Nan's pregnant sister safe from Lord James Seadown (Barney Fishwick), Jinny's abusive husband. But how long can they guarantee her safety, with James threatening to track her down, national newspapers vilifying Jinny for “stealing” his child, and Nan yearning to be reunited with her true love?

Fresh and exciting, The Buccaneers was acclaimed at debut. And its sophomore season looks to be equally unmissable. It already boasts 80% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, with Leighton Meester (Gossip Girl) elevating an already killer ensemble and AV Club confirming the show remains as “fun and unpredictable” as ever.

So, if you’re psyched for more swoon-worthy drama, keep on reading. The following will explain how to watch The Buccaneers Season 2 online and from anywhere with an Apple TV Plus subscription.

How to watch The Buccaneers Season 2 Online

(Image credit: Apple)

The critically acclaimed period drama is back! Viewers worldwide can watch The Buccaneers Season 2 online with Apple TV Plus, with new episodes landing weekly from Wednesday, June 18. There will be eight episodes in total, with the finale expected to be available to stream on August 6.

An Apple TV Plus subscription costs $9.99/£8.99/AU$12.99 per month.

But if you're new, you can get an Apple TV Plus free trial.

Yep, new subscribers can try Apple TV Plus for 7 days. It's also worth noting that if you've recently bought another Apple product (e.g. iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV) or intend to, you'll automatically be entitled to three free months of Apple TV Plus.

How to watch The Buccaneers online from anywhere

If you're a on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch The Buccaneers Season 2 online just as you would at home.

While services like Apple TV Plus may not be available globally, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address, and make it look like you're accessing streaming services from home.

For example, UK citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

Watch The Buccaneers as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including Apple TV Plus. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee. Right now US and Canadian residents can even get an Amazon gift card if they purchase a two-year deal!

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN.

2. Connect to a server - for US subscribers for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the US

3. Go to the live stream you wish to access - for The Buccaneers, head to Apple TV Plus.

The Buccaneers Season 2 Trailer

The Buccaneers — Season 2 Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

The Buccaneers Season 2 Episode Release Schedule

The Buccaneers Season 2 – Episode 1: Wednesday, June 18

The Buccaneers Season 2 – Episode 2: Wednesday, June 25

The Buccaneers Season 2 – Episode 3: Wednesday, July 2

The Buccaneers Season 2 – Episode 4: Wednesday, July 9

The Buccaneers Season 2 – Episode 5: Wednesday, July 16

The Buccaneers Season 2 – Episode 6: Wednesday, July 23

The Buccaneers Season 2 – Episode 7: Wednesday, July 30

The Buccaneers Season 2 – Episode 8: Wednesday, August 6

The Buccaneers Season 2 Cast

Kristine Froseth as Annabel "Nan" St. George

Alisha Boe as Conchita Closson

Matthew Broome as Guy Thwarte

Josh Dylan as Lord Richard Marable

Barney Fishwick as Lord James Seadown

Aubri Ibrag as Lizzy Elmsworth

Guy Remmers as Theo, Duke of Tintagel

Mia Threapleton as Honoria Marable

Josie Totah as Mabel Elmsworth

Imogen Waterhouse as Virginia "Jinny" St. George

Christina Hendricks as Patricia "Patti" St. George

Adam James as Colonel Tracy St. George

Leighton Meester as Nell

Greg Wise as Reede Robinson

Jacob Ifan as Hector Robinson

Grace Ambrose as Paloma Ballardino

Maria Almeida as Cora Merrigan

How Can I Watch The Buccaneers Season 2? To catch the sophomore season of The Buccaneers, you’ll want to register to Apple TV Plus where new episodes are available exclusive to the platform beginning from Wednesday, June 18. Membership costs $9.99/£8.99/AU$12.99 per month, and provides access, not only to The Buccaneers Season 2, but dozens of other hit TV series and films, such as sci-fi series Murderbot, spy thriller Slow Horses, the Emmy award-winning The Morning Show, and both seasons of surreal drama Severance.