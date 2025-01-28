How To Watch Married At First Sight Australia Season 12 Online And Stream For Free From Anywhere

How To Watch Married At First Sight Australia Season 12 Online

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premiered: January 27 New Episodes: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Sunday nights at 7.30pm AEDT Free Stream: 9Now (AU) International Stream (Release TBC): Channel 4 (UK) Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN

The experts are back wielding their match-making magic, ushering eligible men and women down the aisle to tie the knot after they've barely clapped eyes on each other. It's the Australian version, so expect it to be particularly fiery, with plenty of tension promised from the word go: Carina was actually previously ghosted by groom Paul, while Eliot has got his dream "Trad Wife" – but Lauren's sister may have proven too much of a red flag. Keep reading on as I explain how to watch Married at First Sight Australia Season 12 online and for free from anywhere with a VPN.

Relationship experts John Aiken and Mel Schilling join forces with sexologist Alessandra Rampolla once again, introducing nine brides and grooms (with latecomers likely) set to say, "I do."

The season's token oldies will likely see 57-year-old DJ and fitness instructor Morena matched with charter captain Tony. Of course, there's also unlucky in love Tim who may very well be waiting at the end of the aisle for Sierah, who's longest relationship was just four months. Who knows though. The couples are slowly being revealed as the weddings are underway in the first week of Season 12, with previews showing some incredibly chaotic scenes, including Eliot potentially leaving the experiment, and the experts coming to blows with contestants now that they seem to finally be calling out toxic behavior.

Perhaps the best part? While we've certainly seen husband and wife swaps in previous seasons, it's never exactly been built into the experiment before. However, in a first for the franchise, there will be a challenge in the final week in which the age-old question is posed: is the grass greener on the other side?

Tune in from the very first wedding and read our guide which explains how to watch Married at First Sight Australia Season 12 online from the moment it premieres in Australia.

How To Watch Married at First Sight in Australia Season 12 Online in Australia for free

All the couples will be walking down the aisle on Channel 9 as Married at First Sight Australia makes its vows for its twelfth season. Season 12 started on January 27, with new episodes every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Sunday nights at 7.30pm AEDT.

100% free to use, you'll also be able to watch Married at First Sight Australia Season 12 through Channel 9's on-demand service, 9Now. All you need to do is sign up with your email and a password.

Remember, 9Now locks its content to Australia. So if you're from Down Under but away from home, you can simply sign up to a VPN to appear as if you're right back at home.

How to watch Married at First Sight Australia from anywhere

If you're an Aussie citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Married at First Sight Australia just as you would at home.

While 9Now blocks access from IP addresses outside of Australia, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, Australian citizens currently in the States can subscribe to a VPN, join an Australia-based server and tune into all the programmes on 9Now from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

Watch Married at First Sight Australia as if you were at home with a VPN

Watch Married at First Sight Australia Season 12 online in the UK

You may object, but if you're in the UK, you will have to wait until at least the midway point in the Australian release schedule before the new season of Married at First Sight Australia is likely to premiere. But it will arrive in the UK, and will be shown on free-to-air channel E4, likely towards the end of February. When we have a specific date, we'll update this page.

You'll also be able to stream episodes online on the network's on-demand service called Channel 4, which you can access on desktop and through a wide range of devices via its app.

It's free to sign up to stream Channel 4. All you need is an email address, a UK postcode (e.g. SW1P 2TX) and a valid TV licence.

Away from the UK while MAFS Australia is on? Use a VPN and follow the instructions above to access Channel 4 like you would at home.

Can I Watch Married at First Sight Australia in North America?

Married at First Sight Australia used to air on Lifetime in the US. However, last year's season never ended up going out on the channel, with Season 10 the last season to make it onto Lifetime's on-demand platform. In that case, it looks as though Married at First Sight Australia may have been dropped from the roster, with nowhere to watch the show in Canada either.

Remember, though: if you're an Aussie abroad, you can use a VPN and access 9Now streams as if you were back home. Full instructions above.

Married At First Sight Australia Season 12 Contestants

The Grooms:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Adrian 30 eCommerce business owner New South Wales Billy 31 Plasterer Western Australia Dave 36 Builder Victoria Eliot 35 Business owner Queensland Jeff 39 Electrician Victoria Paul 30 Wellness advisor Western Australia Tony 53 Charter Captain New South Wales Tim 38 Primary school teacher Victoria Jake 30 Teacher Western Australia

The Brides:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Ash 34 Dance studio owner Queensland Awhina 30 Aged care worker Western Australia Carina 31 Digital marketing manager Western Australia Jacqui 29 Consultant New South Wales Jamie 28 Account manager Victoria Katie 37 CEO of restaurant chain Queensland Lauren 37 Business owner Queensland Rhi 34 Account manager Victoria Sierah 31 Financial associate advisor Victoria

Who Are The Couples In Married At First Sight Australia Season 12?

Carina and Paul

Lauren and Eliot

Who Are The Married At First Sight Australia Experts For Season 12? Alessandra Rampolla, John Aiken, and Mel Schilling will return as experts for Married at First Sight Australia Season 12, helping to coach each couple through their issues of communication, intimacy, and beyond.