How To Watch Mudtown Online And Stream For Free From Anywhere

How To Watch Mudtown Online

Swipe to scroll horizontally Release Date (Welsh language): Sunday, December 29 Time: 9pm GMT Channel: S4C Free Stream: Stream live or on catch-up on BBC iPlayer (UK) English language release: Alibi (Spring 2025) Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN

Watch Mudtown: Synopsis

Shot back to back in English and Cymraeg, Welsh legal thriller Mudtown, or Ar y Ffin in its native tongue, is set to inject some gripping, darkly comic crime drama into your festive viewing schedule. Read on below as we explain how to watch Mudtown online and for free with BBC iPlayer and stream from anywhere with a VPN.

A joint venture between S4C and UKTV, Mudtown follows Newport magistrate Claire Lewis, played by Gotham star Erin Richards, as she faces turmoil both in and out of the courtroom. Enjoying a successful career, Claire’s loyalties are tested when a friend of her daughter Beca (Lauren Morais, The Red King), is brought up on charges of arson. As the case unravels, it’s soon discovered that local criminal kingpin Saint Pete (Tom Cullen, The Gold), with whom Claire has a lot of history, may be involved, raking up Claire’s past and threatening her future. There’s also the issue of Beca’s new boyfriend Sonny (Lloyd Meredith, Gran Turismo), who also seems to be connected to the increasingly growing web of criminal activity.

The show is written by duo Hannah Daniel, who starred in Welsh drama sensation Keeping Faith and Georgia Lee, who works as a magistrate, so expect genuine authenticity when it comes to both the setting and the portrayal of the legal system as the pair promise an “authentic South Walian spirit.” And Gwenllian Gravelle, Head of Scripted at S4C agrees, calling Mudtown a “fresh take on the procedural crime show genre” saying “The brilliant team at Severn have not only created a drama that reflects the reality of a south Wales community, the human impact of crime is put under the microscope with wit, grit and compassion.”

Of course, Mudtown isn’t the only Wales-set show airing over the festive period – you'll now be able to watch Gavin and Stacey: The Finale on-demand – but, for for an antidote to the boyo caricatures you’ll find there, Ar y Ffin could be just the ticket, so read on below for all you need to watch Ar y Ffin / Mudtown online from anywhere, and stream on BBC iPlayer.

How to watch Mudtown online in the UK for free

(Image credit: BBC)

Mudtown / Ar y Ffin will air two different versions in the UK.

Ar y Ffin, shot in the Welsh language, will debut on Sunday, December 29 at 9pm GMT on S4C, with new episodes weekly. You'll also be able to stream live and on catch-up with English subtitles for free via BBC iPlayer.

Mudtown, the English language version is set to arrive in Spring 2025 and will go out on Alibi which can be accessed through Sky. Some Alibi content also streams for free on the U streaming service, but it's currently unconfirmed if Mudtown will land there.

BBC iPlayer, the BBC’s online platform, is 100% free to use. Simply go ahead and sign-up for a BBC iPlayer account. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. W12 7FA) and a valid TV licence.

Sky TV packages start from £26 a month. For a more flexible streaming option, though, you can sign up to NOW's Entertainment pass. That costs £9.99 a month, with the option to cancel your membership at any time. You can also pick the £6.99 deal currently, but that will tie you in to a 6-month contract.

Overseas? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access BBC iPlayer like you would at home.

How to watch Mudtown online from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Mudtown online just as you would at home.

While services like BBC iPlayer block access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address, allowing you to watch UK TV online by making it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

Watch Mudtown as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including BBC iPlayer. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN.

2. Connect to a server - for BBC iPlayer, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the UK

3. Go to the live stream you wish to access - for Mudtown, head to BBC iPlayer

Can I Watch Mudtown in the US?

There's currently no word on whether Ar y Ffin or Mudtown will air in the States, but we'll be sure to update this article with more information as we get it.

A UK citizen trying to access your free stream? Use a VPN to port yourself back home.

Can I watch Mudtown in Canada?

It's the same story in Canada, with Mudtown not having been picked up by any broadcaster in The Great North as yet.

Currently out of the country? Simply download a VPN to connect to BBC iPlayer or your regional streaming service, regardless of where you’re located.

Can I watch Mudtown online in Australia?

Aussies are out of luck too with Mudtown not set to stream anywhere Down Under at present.

Brit abroad? If you’re abroad and want to connect to your usual streaming services, you can purchase a VPN to allow you to watch no matter where in the world you happen to be.

Mudtown trailer

Ar y Ffin | Drama Newydd | New Drama | S4C Clic & BBC iPlayer - YouTube Watch On

The Welsh language version of Mudtown – entitled Ar y Ffin – will premiere on Sunday, December 29 at 9pm GMT in the UK on S4C and BBC iPlayer. The English language version will arrive on Alibi in Spring 2025. International release dates are TBC.

Who is in the cast of Mudtown?

Erin Richards as Claire Lewis Jones

Tom Cullen as Saint Pete

Matthew Gravelle as Alun Lewis Jones

Kimberley Nixon as Sara Humphries

Gareth John Bale as Glyn Humphries

Lauren Morais as Beca Lewis Jones

Lloyd Meredith as Sonny Higgins