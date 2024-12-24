How To Watch Gavin and Stacey: The Finale Online And Stream The Last Ever Episode For Free From Anywhere

How To Watch Gavin and Stacey: The Finale Online

Watch Gavin and Stacey: The Finale – Preview

Expect tears to be shed when Gavin and Stacey descend on Billericay for what is confirmed to be the last-ever instalment of the smash-hit sitcom. Co-creators James Corden and Ruth Jones have crafted one epic send-off as we’re reunited with the titular duo and iconic characters like Smithy and Ness (Corden and Jones) after five years. Simply read on below for our guide detailing how to watch Gavin and Stacey: The Finale online and free via BBC iPlayer with a VPN.

Airing in 2007, viewers quickly invested in Gavin (Mathew Horne) and Stacey’s (Joanna Page) relationship as it evolved over three seasons. Their romance brought two very different households together: the Essex-based Shipmans, and the Welsh West clan. We saw the couple grow together, from their thrilling first meeting, eventual marriage, and raising of three kids. The show’s appeal was so strong that, even after a ten year absence, its 2019 Christmas special attracted an audience of almost 19 million people, making it the most watched TV event (outside of sports) in a decade.

Five years on, Gavin and Stacey: The Finale reunites us with Stacey, her mother Gwen (Melanie Walters), Uncle Bryn (Rob Brydon), and best friend Ness as they squeeze into Bryn’s Picasso for another unforgettable Christmas with Gavin’s family and the gregarious Smithy in Billericay.

Despite their rocky, on-off relationship, Ness got down on one knee in the 2019 special and proposed to Smithy after a booze-addled night at The Dolphin pub. Will we find the two of them married and raising their 15-year-old son Neil together? More importantly, might we discover exactly what happened thirty years ago, on that fateful fishing trip, the memory of which still haunts Bryn and his nephew Jason (Robert Wilfort) to this very day?

Intriguingly, Corden has implied that there’ll be a significant development in the special that will ensure it's the characters last-ever festive fling. Speaking to the Mirror, he insisted that: “the series can’t carry on. When you see it [the final], you’ll know.”

Ready to say goodbye? Catch the bittersweet conclusion with our guide below, explaining how to watch Gavin and Stacey: The Finale online for free and from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Gavin and Stacey: The Finale online in the UK for free on BBC iPlayer

(Image credit: BBC)

Join Gavin and Stacey for one last hurrah this Christmas. Those based in the UK can watch Gavin and Stacey: The Finale on BBC One or BBC iPlayer when it airs on Christmas Day, Wednesday, December 25 at 9pm GMT.

BBC iPlayer, the BBC’s online platform, is 100% free to use. Simply go ahead and sign-up for a BBC iPlayer account. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. W12 7FA) and a valid TV licence.

Abroad? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access BBC iPlayer like you would at home.

How to watch Gavin and Stacey: The Finale online from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Gavin and Stacey: The Finale online just as you would at home.

While services like BBC iPlayer block access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address, allowing you to watch UK TV online by making it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

How to watch Gavin and Stacey: The Finale online in the US

(Image credit: BritBox)

American fans of the hit British sitcom, rejoice! You can watch Gavin and Stacey: The Finale online from Thursday, December 26 thanks to BritBox, with just a day between its US debut and the show’s swansong on the BBC.

Not yet registered to BritBox? A monthly plans costs $8.99 per month – though if you’re new to the streamer, you can take its 7-day free trial for a spin. And, if you’d like to make some saving, the annual plan is charged at $89.99 a year, providing 12 months of membership for the price of 10 months.

A UK citizen currently away from home? Use a VPN to port yourself back home and connect to BBC iPlayer.

Can I watch Gavin and Stacey: The Finale online in Canada?

What’s occurin’ in Canada? Nothing, it seems. Although BBC Canada previously broadcast episodes of the OG series, the latest – and last – episodes, Gavin and Stacey: The Finale hasn’t received a release date in the Great North. That means you’ll struggle to watch the highly-anticipated conclusion if you’re traveling abroad over Christmas.

A Brit abroad? Download a VPN to connect to BBC iPlayer no matter where you are.

How to watch Gavin and Stacey: The Finale online in Australia

(Image credit: Binge)

Brace yourself for an epic Shipman-West send-off! In Australia, subscribers to Binge can watch Gavin and Stacey: The Finale online from Thursday, December 26, where it promises to give fans all those festive feels. All three original seasons of Gavin and Stacey are available to stream too.

Eligible subscribers to Binge are entitled to a week-long, 7-day free trial. When this offer ends, you’ll pay AU$10 a month for the platform’s Basic, entry-level plan.

Gavin and Stacey: The Finale Trailer

Gavin & Stacey: The Finale - Official Trailer | BBC - YouTube Watch On

Who Is In The Cast Of Gavin and Stacey: The Finale?

Mathew Horne as Gavin Shipman

Joanna Page as Stacey Shipman

James Cordon as Neil "Smithy" Smith

Ruth Jones as Vanessa "Nessa" Jenkins

Larry Lamb as Michael "Mick" Shipman

Alison Steadman as Pamela "Pam" Shipman

Rob Brydon as Brynfor "Bryn" West

Melanie Walters as Gwen West

Julia Davis as Dawn Sutcliffe

Adrian Scarborough as Peter "Pete" Sutcliffe

Robert Wilfort as Jason West

Oscar Hartland as Neil "the Baby" Smith