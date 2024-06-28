How To Watch Seventeen At Glastonbury And Stream Festival's First K-Pop Act On The Pyramid Stage

How To Watch Seventeen At Glastonbury For Free

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date: Friday, June 28 Time: 2.45pm BST / 9.45am ET / 6.45am PT Free streams: BBC iPlayer (UK) Watch Anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN

Seventeen At Glastonbury Festival: Preview

13 member strong K-pop boyband Seventeen will make history at this year's Glastonbury Festival as the first act of their kind to play the world famous music festival. Hitting the Pyramid Stage at 2.45pm BST for an hour long set on Friday, June 28, find out how to live stream Glastonbury Festival and get yourself a free stream from anywhere with a VPN.

Beat only by Taylor Swift in selling the most albums in 2023 according to the BBC, Seventeen are set to play hit songs like "Super" and "HOT", the former of which comes from the EP they released last year, "FML".

Originally formed on a live streamed show called Seventeen TV, the series spanned years and saw viewers spectating hours upon hours of the members as they were coached and honed into pop stars, with rejection and disappearing members along the way.

Writing their own songs – the majority by classically trained Woozi (Lee Ji-hoon) – Seventeen have played the long game and, unlike other K-pop bands that have hit it big in the UK, they haven't relied on singing in English and features with Western pop stars to get a leg up. And it appears, ultimately, to have worked as they hit Glastonbury this afternoon, playing the festival's most iconic stage.

Tune into a historic Glastonbury set and watch Seventeen live and for free on BBC iPlayer, with all the details below on how to do so from anywhere.

How to watch Seventeen at Glastonbury Festival 2024 live in the UK for free

(Image credit: BBC)

Seventeen will play the Pyramid Stage on Friday, June 28 at 2.45pm BST / 9.45am ET / 6.45am PT, with their set due to last an hour. You'll be able to watch the set live through the BBC's streaming service, BBC iPlayer, and find highlights thereafter.

It's free to sign-up for a BBC iPlayer account. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. BA4 4BY). You should also have a valid TV licence.

Away from the UK when Glastonbury 2024 is on? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access BBC iPlayer like you would at home...

How to watch Seventeen at Glastonbury Festival 2024 from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still live stream Glastonbury just as you would at home.

While BBC iPlayer is for licence fee-paying Brits and blocks access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address and allow you to watch UK TV online, making it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens in the States can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK-based server and tune into all the programmes on BBC iPlayer from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

Watch Glastonbury Festival as if you were at home with a VPN

Of all the VPNs out there that can help change your IP address, NordVPN is the very best around for streaming. And not just BBC iPlayer, either... it's great for watching other streaming services when overseas, too. It runs on pretty much every device you can think of, has superb 24/7 customer service if you need help, and even has a 30-day money back guarantee so that you can try it out risk-free.

How To Use A VPN To Unblock Streaming Services:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, costing from just $3.69 a month with its 2-year plan

2. Connect to a server – for BBC iPlayer, for example, you'll want to connect to a server located in the UK

3. Stream away! – login to your streaming service – BBC iPlayer in this instance – and stream like you were in your home country