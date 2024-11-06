How To Watch Shetland Season 9 Online And Stream Every Episode Free From Anywhere

How To Watch Shetland Season 9 Online

Watch Shetland Season 9: Preview

The nail-biting crime drama returns! Fronted by co-leads Ashley Jensen and Alison O’Donnell as DIs Ruth Calder and Alison “Tosh” McIntosh, the latest from the BAFTA Scotland-winning series finds the detectives investigating a missing person’s case that sends shockwaves through the Scottish islands. Read our guide below for how to watch Shetland Season 9 online and 100% free on BBC iPlayer with a VPN.

Shetland’s popularity remains undimmed even after eleven years on the air. Despite long ago diverging from Ann Cleves’ novels, and the departure of series stalwart Douglas Henshall, viewers remain drawn to these noir-ish murder-mystery stories like moths to the proverbial flame. Since its debut in 2013, the series has maintained an average of more than 6 million viewers.

Reprising her role as DI Ruth Calder is the award-nominated Jensen (After Life, Extras), who took over from Henshall as Lerwick Police Station’s head honcho. After arriving from London last season and discovering who killed Ellen Quinn, the Shetland native has decided that home is where the heart is – in addition to some pretty juicy criminal cases. Alongside O’Donnell as newly promoted DI “Tosh” McIntosh, the formidable duo continue to expose the heinous acts and long-buried secrets festering just below the islands’ rolling hills.

So, what’s in store for viewers this season? DI Calder gets involved in a deadly disagreement between brothers, while a concerned Tosh investigates the sudden disappearance of her friend Annie (Sarah MacGillivray) following a heated argument with her husband Ian (played by Robert Jack). But as ever, there’s a wealth of possible suspects hiding their own dark motives.

Among those under suspicion include Oxford University lecturer Euan (Ian Hart), who flies to his former student’s aid after receiving a distressed voicemail, and John Harris (Vince Regan), Annie’s friend and a mussel farmer with whom she sought refuge. Was it a crime of passion, a jealous ex? The truth is rarely that simple, and Jensen guarantees a “very complex web this series” featuring “so many different strands.”

Another head-scratching mystery beckons. Simply scroll below where we’ll explain how to watch Shetland Season 9 online and stream every episode 100% free from anywhere.

How to watch Shetland Season 9 online in the UK for free on BBC iPlayer

You can watch Shetland Season 9 from Wednesday, November 6 on BBC One, with episodes airing at 9pm GMT. The series will also air on BBC Scotland every Thursday evening. Cut the cord? Stream every episode of Shetland on BBC iPlayer live or on-demand shortly after broadcast.

BBC iPlayer, the BBC’s online platform, is 100% free to use. Simply go ahead and sign-up for a BBC iPlayer account. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. W12 7FA) and a valid TV licence.

Abroad? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access BBC iPlayer like you would at home.

How to watch Shetland online from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Shetland Season 9 online just as you would at home.

While services like BBC iPlayer block access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address, allowing you to watch UK TV online by making it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

Watch Shetland as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including BBC iPlayer. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN.

2. Connect to a server - for BBC iPlayer, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the UK

3. Go to the live stream you wish to access - for Shetland, head to BBC iPlayer

Can I Watch Shetland Season 9 in the US?

BritBox is the US home of Shetland, but the streamer hasn’t yet fixed a Season 9 release date. However, American fans can expect to see new episodes airing by Christmas, with the streamer listing the series as one of their “returning favorites for 2024.”

Don’t have a BritBox subscription? You can pick one up for $8.99 a month, after the 7-day free trial for new subscribers. Alternatively, get 12 months for the price of 10 with its $89.99 annual plan.

A Brit abroad after your free stream at home? Use a VPN to port yourself back.

How to watch Shetland Season 9 online free in Australia

The BBC’s hit crime drama is about to return Down Under. Australian viewers can watch Shetland Season 9 from Friday, November 8 on ABC TV at 8.30pm AEDT, or online and free of charge through ABC iview.

Prior seasons of Shetland are available with a subscription to BritBox, with Season 9 episodes expected to be added shortly after their ABC debut. Grab either a monthly subscription from AU$9.99 after your free trial, or pay AU$99.99 for the annual plan.

NB: If you’re away from home and want to connect to your preferred streaming service, purchase a VPN and watch Shetland Season 9 online from wherever you happen to be.

Can I watch Shetland Season 9 in Canada?

We're still awaiting a Canadian release date for Shetland Season 9. The series normally airs on Toronto’s VisionTV, though quite a few months after its UK broadcast.

In better news, we’re expecting Shetland Season 9 episodes to be added to BritBox across North America before the end of the year, following suggestions of a late 2024 US release.

A subscription to BritBox in Canada costs CA$10.99 a month or CA$109.99 a year. But if you’re new to the platform, you can try out the platform’s 7-day free trial before parting with a single solitary dime.

Currently out of the country? Simply download a VPN to connect to BBC iPlayer or your regional streaming service, regardless of where you’re located.

Shetland Season 9 Trailer

Shetland Season 9 Episode Release Schedule

Shetland Season 9: Episode 1 – Wednesday, November 6

Shetland Season 9: Episode 2 – Wednesday, November 13

Shetland Season 9: Episode 3 – Wednesday, November 20

Shetland Season 9: Episode 4 – Wednesday, November 27

Shetland Season 9: Episode 5 – Wednesday, December 4

Shetland Season 9: Episode 6 – Wednesday, December 11

Who Is In The Cast Of Shetland Season 9?

Ashley Jensen as Ruth Calder

Alison O'Donnell as Alison "Tosh" McIntosh

Steven Robertson as Sandy Wilson

Lewis Howden as Billy McBride

Anne Kidd as Cora McLean

Sarah MacGillivray as Annie Bett

Jacob Ferguson as Noah Bett

Robert Jack as Ian Bett

Vincent Regan as John Harris

Ross Anderson as Patrick Harris

Macleod Stephen as Fergus Harris

Ian Hart as Euan Rossi

Steven Miller as Reverend Alan Calder

Conor McCarry as PC Alex Grant

Eubha Akilade as PC Lorna Burns

Tibu Fortes as Harry Lamont