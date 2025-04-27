How To Watch Sullivan’s Crossing Season 3 Online And Stream Every Episode From Anywhere

How To Watch Sullivan’s Crossing Season 3 Online

Watch Sullivan’s Crossing Season 3: Preview

Welcome back to picturesque Nova Scotia, the backdrop of this hit Canadian series with its many family dramas and dreamy romantic relationships. For the last year, we’ve been eager to find out if Sully survived that diner explosion, and beside ourselves to follow Maggie and Cal (stars Morgan Kohan and Chad Michael Murray) as they finally give in to their mutual romantic attraction. Find out everything with our following guide, which explains how to watch Sullivan’s Crossing Season 3 online, and 100% free on CTV.

A wholesome blast of fresh air, tranquil landscapes, and relatable, slow-burn relationships, it’s no coincidence that Sullivan’s Crossing bears resemblance to the similarly unhurried world of Netflix’s Virgin River. Both hail from the pen of New York Times best-seller Robyn Carr, and were adapted for TV by many of the same people, including showrunner Roma Roth, Christopher E. Perry, and Carr herself.

Resoundingly popular, Sullivan’s Crossing was last year’s most-watched Canadian drama on CTV. We’ve watched as Maggie Sullivan, a former Boston neurosurgeon sued for negligence, sought refuge in her childhood home of Halifax, Canada. She reconnected with her estranged father, Harry; kept the Crossing out of the hands of greedy developers; and has come around to the idea of making a future for herself there. Of course, it hasn’t hurt that she’s fallen for local hunk Cal Jones (Chad Michael Murray, One Tree Hill). Yes, the lakes may be still and pristine, but beneath the surface of Sullivan’s Crossing there's plenty of drama.

And that's sure to continue in Season 3. Firstly, viewers will be praying Sully escaped unscathed from the burning diner belonging to Rob and Sydney (played by Reid Price and Lindura). Regardless, Maggie has resolved to stay in Nova Scotia, particularly now that she’s in early stages of her new relationship with Cal. Yet, strangely, they’re struggling to connect, a problem unlikely to be helped by his own parental woes.

In addition to Cohan, Murray, Tom Jackson and Andrea Menard, Dean Armstrong is back as Glenn, continuing to antagonise the community as he razes land to build luxury apartments. And we'll see some new cast members, too, among them Steve Lund (Schitt’s Creek) as new fire chief Cooper, and Virgin River’s John Ralston as Cal’s father Jed, who is keeping something secret from his son.

Don’t miss a moment of this binge-worthy drama. Simply read on to find out how to watch Sullivan’s Crossing Season 3 online, and stream every episode free with a VPN – and from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Sullivan’s Crossing Season 3 online for free

The romantic drama is back, and viewers based in Canada can watch Sullivan’s Crossing Season 3 from Sunday, April 27 on the CTV channel. All-new episodes will be broadcast weekly at 7pm ET/PT.

Those without cable have a few options too. You can either watch the show live via the CTV website or app (provided you have a Bell Media account), or wait up to 24-hours and stream new episodes on-demand for free and without needing to create an account. The latest installments of the show will be added to Canadian service Crave, too.

Traveling outside of the Great North? Download a VPN as explained below and watch Sullivan’s Crossing Season 3 while away from home.

How to watch Sullivan’s Crossing Season 3 online from anywhere

If you're a US citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Sullivan’s Crossing Season 3 online just as you would at home.

While services like CTV app block access from IP addresses outside of the US, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, Americans overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and access The CW from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

Watch Sullivan's Crossing as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including CTV. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

How to use a VPN to unblock streaming services:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, costing from $3.99 a month with its 2-year plan

2. Connect to a server – for CTV, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in Canada

3. Go to the stream you wish to access - for Sullivan's Crossing Season 3, head to the CTV website.

How to watch Sullivan's Crossing Season 3 online free in the US

This co-production with The CW will air in the US soon, but a few weeks after its Canadian debut. American viewers can watch Sullivan’s Crossing Season 3 beginning Wednesday, May 7, with episodes going out weekly at 8pm ET/PT on The CW.

Cut the cord? There are a number of streaming options, including the free to use The CW website and app.

FuboTV and Hulu + Live TV both provide a live stream of The CW channel, plus, free trial periods if you haven’t already subscribed. FuboTV has well over a hundred channels and offers a 7-day free trial. You’ll then pay a discounted first month of $54.99, followed by subsequent monthly payments of $84.99 until you cancel. There’s also Hulu + Live TV. Eligible subscribers can make use of its 3-day free trial, after which it’ll cost $82.99 a month.

Alternatively, stream episodes of Sullivan’s Crossing Season 3 FREE the next day (every Thursday) via The CW website or The CW app. Episodes are generally available from 3am ET / 12am PT, and neither method will cost you a thing.

A Canadian citizen abroad in the US or vice versa? Connect to your usual streaming service and watch Sullivan’s Crossing Season 3 with the help of a quality VPN.

How to watch Sullivan’s Crossing Season 3 online in Australia

Living Down Under? You’ll want a Stan subscription to watch Sullivan’s Crossing Season 3, with episodes uploaded weekly every Monday from April 28.

A basic Stan membership costs AU$12 a month, although at AU$22 the top-tier Premium plan offers 4K Ultra HD Video quality, streaming on up to four devices, and the ability to download content to watch offline too. And, unlike a lot of OTT services, every subscription level is ad-free.

However, if you’re not currently in the US, for example, or Canada, you’ll be blocked from accessing regionally-specific streaming services like CTV. The solution? You can simply sign up for a VPN and stream content like you would back home.

Can I watch the Sullivan’s Crossing Season 3 online in the UK?

Sadly, no UK broadcaster or streaming serving has snapped up the rights to Sullivan’s Crossing, so you’re out of luck if you’re a fan of writer Robyn Carr and looking for something to binge after Virgin River.

NB: Those visiting another country right now but keen to watch Sullivan’s Crossing on CTV can do so by purchasing a VPN. The handy piece of software will let you easily connect to your usual media streaming services, no matter where you are.

Sullivan’s Crossing Season 3 Trailer

Sullivan’s Crossing Season 3 Episode Release Schedule

Sullivan’s Crossing Season 3 – Episode 1: Sunday, April 27

Sullivan’s Crossing Season 3 – Episode 2: Sunday, May 4

Sullivan’s Crossing Season 3 – Episode 3: Sunday, May 11

Sullivan’s Crossing Season 3 – Episode 4: Sunday, May 18

Sullivan’s Crossing Season 3 – Episode 5: Sunday, May 25

Sullivan’s Crossing Season 3 – Episode 6: Sunday, June 1

Sullivan’s Crossing Season 3 – Episode 7: Sunday, June 8

Sullivan’s Crossing Season 3 – Episode 8: Sunday, June 15

Sullivan’s Crossing Season 3 – Episode 9: Sunday, June 22

Sullivan’s Crossing Season 3 – Episode 10: Sunday, June 22

Sullivan’s Crossing Season 3 Cast

Morgan Kohan as Maggie Sullivan

Chad Michael Murray as Cal Jones

Tom Jackson as Frank Cranebear

Andrea Menard as Edna Cranebear

Scott Patterson as Harry 'Sully' Sullivan

Amalia Williamson as Lola Gunderson

Lindura as Sydney Shandon

Dakota Taylor as Rafe

Reid Price as Rob Shandon

Steve Lund as Cooper

Kate Vernon as Helen Culver

Joel Oulette as Jacob Cranebear

Torri Higginson as Marissa

John Ralston as Jed

Peter Outerbridge as Walter Lancaster

Cindy Sampson as Jane

Dean Armstrong as Glenn Perry