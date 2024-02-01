How To Watch The Apprentice Season 18: Stream Every Episode Of The Hit Reality Series From Anywhere
18 entrepreneurs compete for Alan Sugar’s £250,000 investment
How to watch The Apprentice Season 18
|Release Date: Thursday, February 1 at 9pm GMT
|Channel: BBC One
|Stream Free: on BBC iPlayer (UK)
|Watch Anywhere: Stream from anywhere with ExpressVPN
Watch The Apprentice Season 18: Preview
What does a pie shop CEO, “The Mary Poppins of business,” and a former member of UK band “Arcitechs” have in common? They’re among those braving the boardroom for a chance to partner with Lord Sugar and secure his £250,000 investment. Never less than nail-biting entertainment, we explain below how to watch The Apprentice Season 18 online from anywhere – and completely free.
The Apprentice returns to put 18 brand-new entrepreneurs through their paces in a series of business-related challenges. Each tasks is designed to test a different aspect of their industry savvy, with the high-pressured, against-the-clocks stakes heightened by having Baroness Brady and Tim Campbell MBE scrutinizing the contestants' every move.
Among this year’s immodest lineup are pharmacist Amina Khan, the self-declared “hardest-working woman in business,” and jewellery shop owner Noor Bouziane, who says she'll “go to any length” to win that life-altering investment. They’re joined by Tre Lowe, a former DJ and “super geek,” Phil Turner, “Supreme Pie Champion” of 2020, and perinatal fitness coach Sam Saadet, a wheeler-dealer with an eye for a bargain.
They’ll need to prove their own hype during a range of unique challenges. We can expect to see them devise a virtual escape room, create, produce, and market children’s cereal, as well as hosting corporate away days in the Scottish Highlands.
But the undoubted pleasure of this reality TV show? Watching these so-called “titans of industry” make cockups unworthy of high school enterprise day: fudging numbers, making manufacturing faux pas, and throwing their teammates under the bus to avoid getting the chop.
Now 18 hopeful candidates have entered the boardroom.Yet only one can leave with that life-changing £250,000 investment. Find out who with our guide below, which explains how to watch The Apprentice Season 18 online with BBC iPlayer from anywhere.
Watch The Apprentice Season 18 online in the UK
The Apprentice Season 18 begins on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from Thursday, February 1, at 9pm GMT. With iPlayer, you can watch BBC broadcasts live, or stream episodes on-demand shortly after their initial release. There will be 12 episodes in total, with the final episode being scheduled for April 4.
BBC iPlayer is available on a number of devices and it’s absolutely FREE to watch. To create a BBC account, all you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. B1A 1AA), in addition to a valid TV licence.
Abroad? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access BBC iPlayer like you would at home.
How to watch The Apprentice Season 18 from anywhere
If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can watch The Apprentice Season 18 and stream every episode just like you would back home.
While BBC iPlayer is for licence fee-paying Brits and blocks access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.
For example, UK citizens in the States can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK based server and tune into all the programmes on BBC iPlayer from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.
Watch The Apprentice Season 18 as if you were at home with a VPN
Offering a 30-day money back guarantee, try out ExpressVPN, the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services including BBC iPlayer, and stream from any device, including your mobile or tablet, laptop, TV, or gaming console. Run into any problems? ExpressVPN has an excellent customer support team on hand 24/7.
Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:
1. Choose a VPN and install it - our go-to recommendation is ExpressVPN
2. Connect to a server - for BBC iPlayer, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the UK
3. Go to the live stream you wish to access - for The Apprentice, head to BBC iPlayer
The Apprentice 2024 Candidates
- Virdi Singh Mazaria, 24, music producer
- Amina Khan, 32, pharmacist & business owner
- Dr. Asif Munaf, 34, wellness brand owner
- Flo Edwards, 29, recruitment consultant
- Foluso Falade, 25, project manager
- Jack Davies, 29, recruitment director
- Maura Rath, 32, yoga company owner
- Noor Bouziane, 22, jewellery company owner
- Oliver Medforth, 27, sales executive
- Onyeka Nweze, 25, chartered company secretary
- Paul Bowen, 34, pie company director
- Dr. Paul Midha, 29, dental group owner
- Phil Turner, 37, pie company owner
- Rachel Woolford, 27, boutique fitness studio owner
- Raj Chohan, 41, mortgage broker
- Sam Saadet, 33, perinatal fitness coach
- Steve Darken, 37, management consultant
- Tre Lowe, 48, musician & wellness entrepreneur
The Apprentice 2024 Trailer
Daniel Pateman has been a freelance writer since 2018 and writing for fun for much longer. He currently works across Future Plc brands like TechRadar, T3, Games Radar, and What Hi-Fi?, where he has produced detailed guides on the best streaming services and regularly writes How to Watch pieces informing our readers where to watch the hottest new films and TV shows.
In addition to his work with Future, Daniel writes broadly on topics across the cultural spectrum, including photography, sculpture, painting, and film, the latter being the medium closest to his heart. He’s been published in Aesthetica, The Brooklyn Rail, and Eyeline magazine, interviewed various artists and has reviewed exhibitions within the UK and internationally. He’s also commissioned by curators and artists to help produce catalogue essays, press releases, and museum wall text.
