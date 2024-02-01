How To Watch The Apprentice Season 18: Stream Every Episode Of The Hit Reality Series From Anywhere

How to watch The Apprentice Season 18

Swipe to scroll horizontally Release Date: Thursday, February 1 at 9pm GMT Channel: BBC One Stream Free: on BBC iPlayer (UK) Watch Anywhere: Stream from anywhere with ExpressVPN

Watch The Apprentice Season 18: Preview

What does a pie shop CEO, “The Mary Poppins of business,” and a former member of UK band “Arcitechs” have in common? They’re among those braving the boardroom for a chance to partner with Lord Sugar and secure his £250,000 investment. Never less than nail-biting entertainment, we explain below how to watch The Apprentice Season 18 online from anywhere – and completely free.

The Apprentice returns to put 18 brand-new entrepreneurs through their paces in a series of business-related challenges. Each tasks is designed to test a different aspect of their industry savvy, with the high-pressured, against-the-clocks stakes heightened by having Baroness Brady and Tim Campbell MBE scrutinizing the contestants' every move.

Among this year’s immodest lineup are pharmacist Amina Khan, the self-declared “hardest-working woman in business,” and jewellery shop owner Noor Bouziane, who says she'll “go to any length” to win that life-altering investment. They’re joined by Tre Lowe, a former DJ and “super geek,” Phil Turner, “Supreme Pie Champion” of 2020, and perinatal fitness coach Sam Saadet, a wheeler-dealer with an eye for a bargain.

They’ll need to prove their own hype during a range of unique challenges. We can expect to see them devise a virtual escape room, create, produce, and market children’s cereal, as well as hosting corporate away days in the Scottish Highlands.

But the undoubted pleasure of this reality TV show? Watching these so-called “titans of industry” make cockups unworthy of high school enterprise day: fudging numbers, making manufacturing faux pas, and throwing their teammates under the bus to avoid getting the chop.

Now 18 hopeful candidates have entered the boardroom.Yet only one can leave with that life-changing £250,000 investment. Find out who with our guide below, which explains how to watch The Apprentice Season 18 online with BBC iPlayer from anywhere.

Watch The Apprentice Season 18 online in the UK

(Image credit: BBC)

The Apprentice Season 18 begins on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from Thursday, February 1, at 9pm GMT. With iPlayer, you can watch BBC broadcasts live, or stream episodes on-demand shortly after their initial release. There will be 12 episodes in total, with the final episode being scheduled for April 4.

BBC iPlayer is available on a number of devices and it’s absolutely FREE to watch. To create a BBC account, all you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. B1A 1AA), in addition to a valid TV licence.

Abroad? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access BBC iPlayer like you would at home.

How to watch The Apprentice Season 18 from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can watch The Apprentice Season 18 and stream every episode just like you would back home.

While BBC iPlayer is for licence fee-paying Brits and blocks access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens in the States can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK based server and tune into all the programmes on BBC iPlayer from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

Watch The Apprentice Season 18 as if you were at home with a VPN

Offering a 30-day money back guarantee, try out ExpressVPN, the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services including BBC iPlayer, and stream from any device, including your mobile or tablet, laptop, TV, or gaming console. Run into any problems? ExpressVPN has an excellent customer support team on hand 24/7.

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose a VPN and install it - our go-to recommendation is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to a server - for BBC iPlayer, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the UK

3. Go to the live stream you wish to access - for The Apprentice, head to BBC iPlayer

Virdi Singh Mazaria, 24, music producer

Amina Khan, 32, pharmacist & business owner

Dr. Asif Munaf, 34, wellness brand owner

Flo Edwards, 29, recruitment consultant

Foluso Falade, 25, project manager

Jack Davies, 29, recruitment director

Maura Rath, 32, yoga company owner

Noor Bouziane, 22, jewellery company owner

Oliver Medforth, 27, sales executive

Onyeka Nweze, 25, chartered company secretary

Paul Bowen, 34, pie company director

Dr. Paul Midha, 29, dental group owner

Phil Turner, 37, pie company owner

Rachel Woolford, 27, boutique fitness studio owner

Raj Chohan, 41, mortgage broker

Sam Saadet, 33, perinatal fitness coach

Steve Darken, 37, management consultant

Tre Lowe, 48, musician & wellness entrepreneur

The Apprentice 2024 Trailer