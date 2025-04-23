How To Watch Race Across The World Season 5 Online And Stream The UK Competition Series Free From Anywhere

How To Watch Race Across The World Season 5 Online

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premieres: Wednesday, April 23 New Episodes: Every Wednesday at 9pm BST Channel: BBC One Free Stream: BBC iPlayer (UK) Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN

Watch Race Across The World Season 5: Preview

You better lace up, because Race Across the World is back and it’s certain to reignite your wanderlust. Five adventurous teams of two are about to embark on an unforgettable experience, as they make their mad dash 14,000km through Asia: battling bad weather and language barriers to be the first to reach southeastern India and win that tantalizing £20,000 prize. Scroll on below for how to watch Race Across The World Season 5 online now with BBC iPlayer, and 100% free from anywhere.

The British cousin to America’s The Amazing Race, the BAFTA-winning series pits five familial pairings against each other to traverse vast tracks of the globe and be the first to reach their final destination. Doing so while navigating national borders and cultural differences is challenging enough. But our country-hopping participants are also forbidden from flying or using their phones, and must rely only on an unwieldy world map, a shoe-string budget (a measly £1000 each this season), and the kindness of strangers to complete their continent-spanning journey.

Equal parts travelogue, human interest, and nail-biting competition series, Season 5 finds a brand new mix of siblings, parent-and child duos, and sheltered teens teaming up and heading off on the adventure of a lifetime. They’ll begin at The Great Wall of China, shooting off from there through ancient villages and populous metropolises such as Beijing, before entering Nepal in the Himalayas, home to eight of the world’s ten tallest mountains. Upon reaching India, they’ll cross 13 of its 28 states – pausing, perhaps, to take in some of the country’s many intoxicating sights – before speeding towards the finishing line of the city of Kanniyakumari, coincidentally known as “The Land’s End.”

Prepare to experience a thrillingly fast-paced journey through Asia – and more than a little FOMO – as our viewing guide explains how you can watch Race Across The World Season 5 online on BBC iPlayer, and from anywhere in the world with a VPN.

How to watch Race Across The World Season 5 online in the UK for free on BBC iPlayer

(Image credit: BBC)

Prepare to take another whirl around the world! Those located in the UK can watch Race Across The World Season 5 when it debuts on BBC One from Wednesday, April 23 at 9pm BST, with new episodes released at the same time each week.

You can also stream episodes of Race Across The World live on BBC iPlayer, or on-demand slightly after broadcast. BBC iPlayer, the BBC’s online platform, is 100% free to use. Simply go ahead and sign-up for a BBC iPlayer account. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. W12 7FA) and a valid TV licence.

Abroad? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access BBC iPlayer like you would at home.

How to watch Race Across The World Season 5 online from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Race Across The World online just as you would at home.

While services like BBC iPlayer block access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address, allowing you to watch UK TV online by making it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

Watch Race Across the World as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including BBC iPlayer. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN.

2. Connect to a server - for BBC iPlayer, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the UK

3. Go to the live stream you wish to access - for Race Across the World, head to BBC iPlayer

Can I watch Race Across The World online free in the US?

(Image credit: BritBox)

Avid fans of Race Across the World living in the US may have a long wait before clapping their eyes on the very latest episodes. While the third and fourth seasons were added to BritBox in North America, that wasn’t until October last year, some five months after the Season 4 had finished its run across the pond.

If you don’t mind the wait, you’ll want to register to BritBox when it arrives. You can purchase a monthly plan for $8.99 per month, although new users can first try out its 7-day free trial offer. And, if you’d like to make some savings, the service’s annual plan is charged at $89.99 a year – that’s 12 months of membership for the price of only 10 months.

A Brit abroad keen to watch Race Across The World on BBC iPlayer as it airs? Use a VPN to port yourself back home.

Can I watch Race Across The World Season 5 online in Canada?

As detailed above, Canadians looking to watch Race Across the World Season 5 won’t be able to any time soon. However, given the last few seasons were uploaded to BritBox, we expect Season 5 will be made available there in time, just not for a good few months.

Want to register to BritBox? There’s a 7-day free trial to entice you, after which you can opt between a monthly sub (CA$10.99) or make a saving and pay $109.99 for an entire year’s access. You’ll find BritBox compatible with a whole range of devices, including Apple TV, Roku and Fire TV devices, and iOS and Android-supported tablets and phones.

Out of the country? Simply download a VPN and connect to BBC iPlayer like you would back home, regardless of where you’re currently located.

Can I watch Race Across The World online in Australia?

Unfortunately, it’s not possible to watch Race Across the World in Australia, a minor irritation for Brits currently residing in that part of the world. However, Season 37 of the American equivalent The Amazing Race is currently airing on 7plus – and completely for free. Simply create an account to start streaming.

NB: If you’re away from home and want to connect to your preferred OTT platform, purchase a VPN. That way you can watch Race Across The World Season 5 online from wherever you happen to be.

Race Across The World Season 5 Trailer

Race Across the World - Series 5 | Trailer - BBC - YouTube Watch On

Race Across The World Season 5, Episode Release Schedule

Race Across The World Season 5: Episode 1 – Wednesday, April 23

Race Across The World Season 5: Episode 2 – Wednesday, April 30

Race Across The World Season 5: Episode 3 – Wednesday, May 7

Race Across The World Season 5: Episode 4 – Wednesday, May 14

Race Across The World Season 5: Episode 5 – Wednesday, May 21

Race Across The World Season 5: Episode 6 – Wednesday, May 28

Race Across The World Season 5: Episode 7 – Wednesday, June 4

Race Across The World Season 5: Episode 8 – Wednesday, June 11

Race Across The World Season 5: Episode 9 – Wednesday, June 18

Who Is Competing In Race Across The World Season 5?

Fin and Sioned , a teenage couple from Carmarthen, Wales

, a teenage couple from Carmarthen, Wales Brian and Melvyn , brothers, the former a retired financial advisor

, brothers, the former a retired financial advisor Yin and Gaz , both 54 years old and a former couple

, both 54 years old and a former couple Elizabeth and Letitia , sisters, 33 and 26 years old respectively

, sisters, 33 and 26 years old respectively Caroline and Tom, mother and son