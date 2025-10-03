How To Watch The Celebrity Traitors Online And Stream Every Episode Free From Anywhere

How To Watch The Celebrity Traitors Online

Watch The Celebrity Traitors: Preview

Hark, who goes there? Just a bunch of TV-friendly stars sneaking into Ardross Castle under the cover of dark, ready to outwit, betray, and murder as part of this celebrity version of the beloved BBC series. Yes, for the first time in the show’s history, the impeccably dressed Claudia Winkleman is welcoming her A-list friends to the Scottish Highlands, where the “Faithful” and “Traitors” among them will compete to secure £100,000 for charity. Read on below to find out how to watch The Celebrity Traitors online with BBC iPlayer, 100% free and from anywhere in the world.

The BBC’s The Traitors instantly caught the public’s imagination when it debuted in 2022. And miraculously, it’s still gaining in popularity, with the latest series watched by around 10 million viewers per episode. Only time will tell if the celebrity spin-off is as rapturously received. Personally, we’re psyched to see how these renowned athletes, comedians, actors, and broadcasters deal with the pressure-cooker situation of constant scrutiny by their VIP peers: whether they’re grilled over the Round Table or having their reaction monitored during breakfast following the morning news about the latest murder.

One might expect The Celebrity Traitors to be more tongue in cheek than usual. After all, its lineup includes TV presenter Jonathan Ross, gold medal-winning Olympian Tom Daley, comedian and TV host Alan Carr, and Britain’s best-loved brainbox, Sir Stephen Fry, all of who are aware of their own ubiquity as well as that of the series. But we’re convinced that, once Claudia has tapped her “Traitors” and the hooded cowls come up, it’ll be as teeth-gnashing intense as always.

Maybe even more so. For one thing, these celebs are so well profiled that the “Traitors” will have to work harder to pull the wool over their contestants’ eyes (they can’t lie about their job or try a different accent like our civilians can) and therefore avoid banishment at the Round Table. Though, please let Alan Carr be one of the few recruited to Team Saboteur. “Maybe I’ve got a dark side” he purrs in the series trailer. Maybe...But the thought of him struggling to hold back guffaws as he’s accused of being a scheming traitor sounds too entertaining a proposition miss out on.

Between this and an upcoming fourth season in early 2026, the BBC’s Head of Entertainment is convinced that the latest additions to the franchise will “take the series to a whole new level.” So, faithful viewers: brace yourself for more unmissable entertainment, as we explain how to watch how to watch The Celebrity Traitors online and from anywhere with a VPN.

How to watch The Celebrity Traitors online in the UK for free on BBC iPlayer

An entertaining combination of celebs and skullduggery, UK viewers can watch The Celebrity Traitors on BBC One and stream this The Traitors UK spin-off from Wednesday, October 8. The series will air weekly at 9pm BST every Wednesday and Thursday.

Don’t have cable? You can stream episodes of The Celebrity Traitors live on BBC iPlayer, or on-demand slightly after broadcast. BBC iPlayer, the BBC’s online platform, is 100% free to use. Simply go ahead and sign-up for a BBC iPlayer account. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. W12 7FA) and a valid TV licence.

Abroad? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access BBC iPlayer like you would at home.

How to watch The Celebrity Traitors online from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch The Celebrity Traitors online just as you would at home.

While services like BBC iPlayer block access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address, allowing you to watch UK TV online by making it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

Watch The Celebrity Traitors as with a VPN

Can I watch The Celebrity Traitors online free in the US?

Not yet! Although The Traitors UK is available to stream on Peacock (along with the homegrown edition), there are no known plans to acquire The Celebrity Traitors for US audiences. However, we’ll be sure to update our viewing guide when we get more information.

Looking to stream prior seasons of the show? Peacock plans start from $7.99 a month for its ad-supported plan, or you can go commercial free and pay $13.99 a month. There is also the option to pay for a year upfront and save 17%, working out at $79.99 and $139.99 annually respectively.

Abroad when The Celebrity Traitors airs? Simply use a VPN to port yourself back home and access BBC iPlayer.

Can I watch The Celebrity Traitors online in Canada?

While episodes of The Traitors UK are usually added to Crave day-and-date with their BBC broadcast, there’s no indication that the new spin-off will get a release anytime soon. That might be due to The Traitors Canada Season 3 premiering in the Great North itself in late October.

However, you can watch a variety of international versions of The Traitors on Crave, with subscriptions starting from $9.99 a month (+tax). But if you’re looking for UK spin-off series The Celebrity Traitors, you’re out of luck for now.

Out of the country? UK citizens can simply download a VPN and connect to BBC iPlayer like they would back home, no matter they’re currently located.

How to watch The Celebrity Traitors online in Australia

Great news for “faithful” fans Down Under: you can watch The Celebrity Traitors absolutely FREE on 10Play, Network 10's free on-demand service, starting this October 2025. However, whether episodes will be released with their UK broadcast is currently unknown.

To access 10Play, all you need to do is create an account with an Australian postcode to begin streaming. However, 10Play locks its content to Aussies only. So if you're from Oz but in another country right now, simply sign up to a VPN to appear right back at home.

Everything To Know About The Celebrity Traitors

The Celebrity Traitors Trailer

The Celebrity Traitors Episode Release Schedule

The upcoming series consists of nine episodes, which are due to air twice a week every Wednesday and Thursday evening.

The Celebrity Traitors Episode 1 – Wednesday, October 8

The Celebrity Traitors Episode 2 – Thursday, October 9

The Celebrity Traitors Episode 3 – Wednesday, October 15

The Celebrity Traitors Episode 4 – Thursday, October 16

The Celebrity Traitors Episode 5 – Wednesday, October 22

The Celebrity Traitors Episode 6 – Thursday, October 23

The Celebrity Traitors Episode 7 – Wednesday, October 29

The Celebrity Traitors Episode 8 – Thursday, October 30

The Celebrity Traitors Episode 9 – Wednesday, November 5

Who Are The Contestants Of The Celebrity Traitors?

Alan Carr (comedian)

(comedian) Cat Burns (singer/songwriter)

(singer/songwriter) Celia Imrie (actor)

(actor) Charlotte Church (singer/activist)

(singer/activist) Clare Balding (broadcaster & author)

(broadcaster & author) David Olusoga (historian & filmmaker)

(historian & filmmaker) Joe Marler (former England rugby player)

(former England rugby player) Joe Wilkinson (comedian)

(comedian) Jonathan Ross (presenter)

(presenter) Kate Garraway (broadcaster)

(broadcaster) Lucy Beaumont (comedian)

(comedian) Mark Bonnar (actor)

(actor) Nick Mohammed (actor & comedian)

(actor & comedian) Niko Omilana (content creator)

(content creator) Paloma Faith (singer/songwriter/actor)

(singer/songwriter/actor) Ruth Codd (actor)

(actor) Stephen Fry (actor/writer/presenter)

(actor/writer/presenter) Tameka Empson (actor & comedian)

(actor & comedian) Tom Daley (Olympian/entrepreneur)

* this contestant has been murdered.

# this contestant has been banished.

Where Can I Watch Companion Series Celebrity Traitors: Uncloaked? If you’re looking for all the latest from Ardross Castle, you’ll find Celebrity Traitors: Uncloaked airing on BBC Two ( and available via BBC iPlayer/BBC Sounds) immediately after each episode of the main show. It will feature host Ed Gamble as he and special guests analyse recent events from the castle.

Is There Going To Be A Series 4 Of The Traitors UK? Oh yes indeed! Coming hot on the heels of The Celebrity Traitors, season 4 of The Traitors UK is expected to arrive in 2026, and usually its early January in the New Year. Applications are now open for contestants for the greenlit fifth season, too!