The Traitors UK Had A Hilarious Moment Over A Fart. Why I Wish It Had Happened In The US Version Instead

American audiences will have to wait until 2026 for new episodes of The Traitors, but reality TV lovers abroad are enjoying it as part of their 2025 TV schedule. I'm jealous, especially after seeing a recent clip from the show where a rogue fart briefly removed all the tension from the intense reality series. I'm kind of wishing it happened in the U.S. version, but I'll take what I can get.

The moment happened on the UK series Celebrity Traitors, and the culprit was actress Celia Imrie, who readers might recognize if they watched The Thursday Murder Club with their Netflix subscription. Imrie and the rest of the cast were prepping for a challenge in an attempt to raise their prize pool, and I guess the nerves were getting to her because she just couldn't hold in a little gas:

Immediately admitting to an on-camera fart out of principle is commendable, but also likely the right play. I can only imagine the field day that the editing team would've had trying to suss out who broke wind, and could've made it a much bigger deal. I would wager she would've been outed eventually, but fortunately, there didn't need to be an investigation.

I totally wish this would happen during an American season of The Traitors, because I know Alan Cumming would have some sort of biting remark to make about it. He's been the icing on the cake of some of the show's most jaw-dropping moments so far, delivering wit and commentary whilst still letting moments breathe when they need to. As someone who watches a lot of reality television competition shows, he's one of the best ever to do it.

We have not one, but two opportunities for someone to fart on The Traitors in 2026, as we'll get another season with celebrities, and one with regular people coming to NBC. I'm hyped to see just how different these versions of the show end up being, and while I'd welcome any hilarious moments, I think I'm ultimately wanting to see this game evolve further.

There are so many legacy reality competition shows on television, it's a rare thing to see a relatively new series like this making a mark on television. So farts or not, I'm just happy to see it leaving its mark on the television landscape. I just need to see new episodes of The Traitors with my Peacock subscription already – I feel like the wait for a new season has been agonizing!

Fortunately, I can still rewatch the old seasons of The Traitors on Peacock right now while waiting for new episodes. There's also a solid amount of the best horror movies on the platform as well, so make a day out of watching Peacock soon by hopping between the two.