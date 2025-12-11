I'm Catching Up On Celebrity Traitors UK, And There's One Contestant That's Reason Enough To Binge Watch

Spoilers ahead for The Celebrity Traitors UK.

In just a few years, The Traitors has become one of the best reality shows of all time. The competition series (which is streaming with a Peacock subscription) has become an Emmy-winning success in the Unites States, but the international versions of the show are also delightful. I recently started catching up on the UK's Celebrity Traitors, and there's one contestant who is hilarious enough to make the season worth the binge-watch: comedian Alan Carr.

Alan Carr is a national treasure across the pond, and is also known to audiences thanks to being a regular judge on RuPaul's Drag Race UK. While some folks figure out how to stream DRUK Season 7, I can't recommend watching his performance in The Celebrity Traitors enough. Seriously, every thing that comes out of this man's mouth makes me laugh out loud.

Alan Carr Is The Funniest Traitors Contestant Ever

I've had favorite contestants on The Traitors Australia and UK before, but none can hold a candle to the amazing television that Alan Carr brings to Celebrity Traitors. As a comedian it should not be surprising that he's funny throughout the season, but the level of entertainment and joy that he brings to the table is unreal. Whether it's his commentary at breakfast, banter with fellow contestants, or his A+ confessional interviews I've got to say that he's the MVP of the season overall.

Host Claudia Winkleman gave Alan his wish to become a Traitor, tapping him on the shoulder at the Round Table on the very first day. The Traitors usually get more airtime than the Faithful, serving as all-knowing narrators who can poke fun at the gameplay and murders they commit. This has definitely been true for Carr, who never failed to put me in stitches during each new episode.

While Celia Imrie's fart quickly went viral from the show, not even that could hold a candle to the hilarious comments that consistently come out of Carr's mouth. He's simply dripping with charisma and comedic timing, which tremendously adds to the entertainment value of the season. Even when the Faithful fail over and over again to catch a Traitor, I still can't get enough of this celebrity-filled take on Traitors UK. Seriously, give this man a medal or something.

While the Faithful of this season have some pretty baffling gameplay (seriously, why didn't they plan their banishments ahead of the Round Table?), the same can't be said for the three Traitors who were picked at the beginning of the game. Carr, along with his cohorts, methodically picked who to murder to keep the rest of the cast as confused as possible. So, on top of being thoroughly hilarious he's also playing a keen game.

The full season of The Celebrity Traitors UK is streaming over on Peacock as part of the 2025 TV schedule. Luckily for fans of the franchise The US version of the show will bring us a new season on January 8th.