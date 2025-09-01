How To Watch The Great British Bake Off 2025 Online

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premiere: September 2 New Episodes: Tuesdays at 8pm BST / 3pm ET / 12pm PT Free Stream: Channel 4 (UK) Watch From Anywhere: NordVPN 30-day trial + 3 months free

Watch The Great British Bake Off Season 16: Preview

The cosiest competition on TV returns as twelve new contestants aim to knead, fold, glaze and pipe their way to victory. Inside the iconic white tent, the bakers will have to impress judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood if they want to be whisked through to the following round, whipping up culinary creations from the page, from memory and from the heart, all under the watchful — and mischievous — gaze of hosts Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding. So read our guide which explains how to watch The Great British Bake Off 2025 online and completely free on Channel 4 wherever you are with a VPN.

The new batch of bakers make up what Hollywood has called “an exceptional year,” with the long standing judge going on to say “the standard of baking has been phenomenal [...] it was unbelievable.” High praise indeed from a man whose congratulatory handshakes are rarer than a pizza in a patisserie.

Among the “borderline-professional” class of 2025 are Tom, who has learnt to embrace a love of baking he feared would see him ridiculed in his younger years, and Pui Man, whose Hong Kong heritage shines through in her bold baking. Nadia, meanwhile, brings a blend of Indian and Italian flavours infused with Scouse spirit, while mathematically minded Leighton believes baking is simple, if you follow the formulas.

The journey to the final will see contestants face a signature, technical and showstopper challenge each round, with the weeks assigned various themes. The opener is the classic Cake Week, but there’s more surprising themes in store, including a first ever Back to School Week.

The Great British Bake Off (or The Great British Baking Show if you’re in North America) is always one of the sweetest treats of the TV year, and season 16 is set to be one of the best yet, so read on to discover how to watch GBBO 2025 online and from anywhere.

How To Watch The Great British Bake Off 2025 online in the UK for free

(Image credit: Channel 4)

The 2025 edition of The Great British Bake Off will premiere on Channel 4 on Tuesday, September 2 at 8pm BST. New episodes will air weekly, with spin-off show Extra Slice in the same slot every Friday.

You can also watch Bake Off and Extra Slice live or on-demand with Channel 4’s free on-demand service.

You can access the on-demand Channel 4 service on desktop and through a number of devices via its app. While watching any live TV in the UK requires a TV licence, you won't need one for watching on catch-up. It's free to sign up to stream Channel 4. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. SW1P 2TX).

Away from the UK and want to stream Bake Off 2025? Use a VPN by following the instructions below to access Channel 4 like you would at home.

How to watch The Great British Bake Off online from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch The Great British Bake Off just as you would at home.

While Channel 4 blocks access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address, allowing you to watch UK TV online by making it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens currently in the States can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK-based server and tune into all the programmes on Channel 4 from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

Watch The Great British Bake Off 2025 as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including Channel 4. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

How to use a VPN to unblock streaming services:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, costing from $3.99 a month with its 2-year plan

2. Connect to a server – for Channel 4, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the UK

3. Go to the stream you wish to access - for The Great British Bake Off, head to Channel 4

How to watch The Great British Bake Off 2025 online in the US

(Image credit: Netflix)

Known as The Great British Baking Show Stateside, US viewers can catch season 16 — or Collection 13 as it's dubbed across the pond — on Netflix, with new episodes arriving fresh out of the oven every Friday, starting September 5.

Netflix plans start at $7.99 a month for its ad-supported option. Tiers increase in price from there, up to $24.99 for the Premium plan.

Currently way from home? Use a VPN to connect to your country’s streaming service and watch your favorite TV series from anywhere in the world.

Can I watch The Great British Bake Off online in Canada?

The good news for Canadians is that The Great British Baking Show streams totally free via CBC Gem in the Great North. However, episodes don't tend to land until the Spring following their UK airing, so we wouldn't recommend pre-heating the oven just yet.

Traveling outside the UK? Download a VPN to access Channel 4 as you would from home and stream Bake Off 2025 for free from anywhere.

Can I watch The Great British Bake Off online in Australia?

Aussies are also going to have to wait for Bake Off 2025 to prove before they can get a taste. There's typically around a two month wait once the final has aired in Blighty, so we'd expect season 16 to arrive in the new year.

When new episodes do arrive, they're air on Lifestyle Food and be available to stream via Binge and Foxtel Now.

UK viewer Down Under? A VPN will let you stream GBBO via Channel 4 just as you would back home.

Everything You Need to Know About The Great British Bake Off Season 16

GBBO 2025 Trailer

The Great British Bake Off | Official Trailer | Channel 4 - YouTube Watch On

GBBO 2025 Contestants

(Image credit: Channel 4)

Aaron, 38, London, Senior Systems Architect

"A passionate baker who fuses French patisserie with Caribbean flair. Always experimenting, he’s currently embracing Asian flavours like miso and yuzu in his mono-portion bakes. After a long day of application planning at work, Aaron channels his creative side into baking, sewing and making his own liqueurs such as amaretto and limoncello"

Hassan, 30, South Yorkshire, Analytical Research & Development Scientist

"Hassan takes an analytical approach to baking, researching processes thoroughly before getting started on a new recipe. He is always looking to learn about new flavours and gaining new skills. With a love for sweet treats inspired by his Pakistani heritage, he’s especially fond of praline and nut-based flavours that echo traditional Asian sweets."

Iain, 29, Belfast , Software Engineer

"The self-proclaimed "Yeastie Boy" mixes his love of live music with sourdough, immortalising album cover art on the crusts of his loaves. He blends classic flavours with a creative twist, often using fermented fruits and vegetables to enhance the depth and complexity of his flavours."

Jasmine, 23, London , Medical Student

"She learnt the basics of bread and cakes through her Mum and aunts, and has fond memories of batch baking for big family get togethers during holidays in the Scottish Highlands. Baking has become her creative outlet, and she likes nothing better than using fresh, seasonal ingredients to create classic flavour combinations."

Jessika, 32, London, Service Designer

"Raised in Cornwall, Jessika has fond memories of eating corner-shop cakes with her sister after dance classes, which solidified her sweet tooth. Her signature bakes fuse daring flavours like salted mango caramel and cardamom, or Jerusalem artichoke caramel with a dark chocolate mousse."

Leighton, 59, Surrey , Software Delivery Manager

"He likes to play with traditional Welsh/British and American flavours, with favourites like Welsh cakes with peanut butter and Victoria Sponge with key lime pie filling."

Lesley, 59, Kent, Hairdresser

"She’s been baking since the age of 10, inspired by Nanny Mable and Auntie Joan, who taught her the basics and sparked a lifelong passion. For her, baking is all about comfort, creativity and making people smile, especially when it’s served with a cuppa and a chat."

Nadia, 41, Liverpool, Hairdresser

"Inspired by her Italian chef dad, she brings rustic charm and soulful flavours to everything she bakes [...] For her, baking is all about heart, heritage, and keeping joy at the centre of it all."

Nataliia, 32, East Yorkshire , Office Assistant

"Nataliia was taught to bake by her grandmother, following traditional recipes that have been handed down through the generations. She loves to use these recipes to this day and also infuses classic British bakes with flavours inspired by her roots such as honey, poppy seeds and spices like nutmeg and cinnamon."

Pui Man, 51, Essex, Bridal Designer

"Pui Man rediscovered baking during lockdown and hasn’t looked back. Her bakes are as beautiful as they are bold, and she practices endlessly to make sure her creations are as close to perfection as possible."

Toby, 29, Warwickshire, Business Development Executive

"Toby takes a stripped-back, healthy approach to baking, and tends to lean more towards classic recipes and flavours as he believes they are classics for a reason! But it’s bread that is his real passion, baking something different every day."

Tom, 31, London , Creative Entrepreneur

"Tom grew up in London and learnt to bake scones and flapjacks alongside his Mum and Danish Granny [...] he’s recently reconnected with his first love, food, and brings a creative flair to his beautifully presented bakes"

GBBO 2025 Episode Guide

Swipe to scroll horizontally Episode Name UK Air Date Cake Week September 2 TBA September 9 TBA September 16 TBA September 23 TBA September 30 TBA October 7 TBA October 14 TBA October 21 Semi-final October 28 Final November 4