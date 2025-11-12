How To Watch I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2025 Online And Stream Reality Show For Free

How To Watch I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! 2025

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premiere: Sunday, November 16 New Episodes: Every night at approx 9pm GMT Free Stream: ITVX (UK) Watch Anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN

Watch I'm a Celeb 2025: Preview

One of the first signs that the holiday season is approaching in the UK, the star-studded reality competition is back once again as a new batch of famous faces battle Bushtucker Trials, compete for Dingo Dollars and take on the iconic Cyclone in a bid to be crowned the King or Queen of the Jungle. Read on as we explain how to watch I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here 2025 and stream every installment wherever you are.

The class of 2025 looks like it has the makings of one of the most entertaining yet, with the likes of the long-rumored Ruby Wax confirmed to be entering the jungle alongside 80s icon Martin Kemp and Celebrity Race Across the World contestant Kelly Brook. Also jetting out to Oz are Jack Osbourne, who's sure to have some revealing conversations about his late rock-legend father, and MOBO and Brit award winner Aitch.

Also look out for former England footballer an sports broadcaster Alex Scott, content creator/video-game streamer Angry Ginge (aka Morgan Burtwistle) and one-time Strictly contestant, comedian Eddie Kadi. We've also got our requisite quota of soap stars in Eastenders' Shona McGarty and Emmerdale's Lisa Riley.

It's a great line-up, and I’m a Celeb is always a TV treat full of plenty of water-cooler moments and cringe-inducing challenges, so read on as we explain how to watch I’m a Celebrity 2025 online and from anywhere.

Watch I'm a Celeb 2025 online in the UK

(Image credit: ITV)

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here 2025 stars on Sunday November 16, with new episodes airing every night at around 9pm GMT on ITV.

You can also can catch up and stream live 100% for free via ITVX, ITV's on-demand streaming platform.

Sign up is free for an ITVX account. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. SW1A 1AA).

Abroad? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access ITVX back home

How to watch I'm a Celeb 2025 from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch I'm a Celeb 2025 online just as you would at home.

While services like ITVX block access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

Watch I'm a Celeb 2025 as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN., our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including ITVX. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

Step-by-step guide of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, costing from $3.99 a month with its 2-year plan.

2. Connect to a server – for ITVX, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the UK.

3. Go to the stream you wish to access - for I'm a Celeb, head to ITVX.

Can I watch I'm a Celeb 2025 in the US?

Sadly, I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here doesn't have a broadcaster in the US and there are no plans to bring the UK reality show to the States.

Brit abroad in the US? You can always port yourself back home and watch concurrent with the UK using a VPN.

Can I watch I'm a Celeb 2025 in Australia?

The UK version of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! doesn't air in Australia, however, Bushtucker Trial fans can catch the Aussie version — hosted by Robert Irwin — for free on 10Play.

From Down Under but away from home? Simply sign up to a VPN to appear right back in Oz.

Can I watch I'm a Celeb 2025 in Canada?

Unfortunately, Canada doesn't have an official broadcaster for I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! at present. However, Canada's own French language version is airing right now on TVA Plus.

Brit traveling in Canada? You can catch all the I'm a Celeb action from back home with a VPN.

(Image credit: ITV)

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! 2025 trailer

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! | Returns Sunday 16th November 2025 | ITV - YouTube Watch On

Which celebrities are in I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! 2025?

Ruby Wax - Presenter, author and comedian

- Presenter, author and comedian Martin Kemp - Actor and pop star

- Actor and pop star Kelly Brook - DJ and model

- DJ and model Jack Osbourne - TV Personality

- TV Personality Aitch - Rapper

- Rapper Alex Scott - Sports broadcaster and former England footballer

Sports broadcaster and former England footballer Angry Ginge - Content creator

Content creator Shona McGarty - Eastenders actor

Eastenders actor Eddie Kadi - Comedian

Comedian Lisa Riley - Emmerdale actor

How do I vote in I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! 2025? In order to have your say on who should win the 2025 season, you'll be able to cast your vote via the I'm A Celeb app. The app is available on both the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store. Voting and download of the app is free – though it's worth noting the app is only available in UK app stores. You'll also only get to cast one vote per voting round. Please do not try to vote while watching on catch-up.

Who is presenting I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! 2025? As always, the main ITV show will be presented by Ant & Dec who will do their best to keep a straight face during the bushtucker trials and we're sure make a few nods and winks to camera throughout.

Is there an I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! spin-off? Companion show I'm A Celebrity... Unpacked has been confirmed to be returning this year, airing on ITV2 and streaming on ITVX, with hosts Joel Dommett and Kemi Rodgers dissecting all the jungle goings on. One the vote-offs begin, the newly evicted campmate will join the pair in the studio to dish the dirt on their time in camp.