Swipe to scroll horizontally Premiere Date: Monday, October 27 New Episodes: added daily from Monday to Thursday at 6pm AEDT / 3am ET / 12am PT / 7am GMT Free Live Stream: 9Now (AU) International Stream: TVNZ+ (NZ) | Hulu (US) | ITVX (UK) Watch Anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN

Watch Love Island Australia Season 7: Preview

The mighty Love Island Australia returns, and it’s guaranteed to fog up our TV screens in no time. Promising to be hotter than Hades, another gaggle of enviously attractive islanders hit up the Mallorcan villa for a steamy month of romance. But, as our contestants Couple Up and get acquainted, they’ll face unprecedented temptations in what’s being called “the most wicked season ever.” Catch every episode with our guide explaining how to watch Love Island Australia Season 7 online and free from anywhere with a VPN.

How could Love Island get any naughtier, you ask? Fig leaves would be less revealing than those budgie smugglers, and Huda’s antics in Love Island US already set a pretty high bar for on-screen raunch. Regardless, beloved Australian host Sophie Monk declares that “temptation runs wild” this season in a “mischievous” villa unlike any before. Love triangles, buff bombshells, and fiery recouplings and are just the tip of the iceberg. So what extra heat can we expect?

For starters, we’ve got a phwoarsome group of contestants. Behind the blinding smiles and fluorescent tans stand a Canadian model, a “sweet, sensitive” male nurse, a strapping NFL player, and a “vivacious” pageant queen Lacey. Love Island Australia has also bagged its first ever Olympian – Australian swimmer Zac Incerti, who's bound to be catnip to the ladies with his three bronze medals and V-cut abs. As well as the exceptional cast, we can expect spicy drama courtesy of the Heart Strips a Beat challenge and Hotel Amore (should they return!), plus some gasp-worthy new twists over which Monk is remaining tight-lipped.

Faced with myriad temptations, who’ll be cast out of paradise and who’ll win that AU$50,000 prize? There’s only one way to find out. Keep reading for our thorough guide detailing how to watch Love Island Australia Season 7 online and 100% free no matter what country you’re in.

How to watch Love Island Australia Season 7 for free in Australia

(Image credit: Channel 9)

It’s going to be a scorcher! Aussies can watch Love Island Australia Season 7 beginning Monday, October 27. They’ll be four episodes per week airing every Monday through Thursday: first on streaming platform 9Now (at 6pm AEDT) and broadcasting later the same day on Channel Nine.

Good news for cord-cutters: 9Now is 100% free to use. All you need to do is create an account using an email address and password and start streaming!

NB: The 9Now service is available in Australia only. So if you're from Down Under but currently overseas, you can simply sign up to a VPN to appear right back at home.

How to watch Love Island Australia 2025 from anywhere

If you're an Australian citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can watch Love Island Australia Season 7 and stream every episode just like you would back home.

While 9Now is only available to Aussies and blocks access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address, allowing you to connect to your usual streaming services from anywhere by making it look like you're accessing them from any country in the world.

For example, Australian citizens abroad can subscribe to a VPN, join a Australian based server and tune into all the programmes on 9Now from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

Watch Love Island Australia as if you were at home with a VPN



Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including 9Now. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, costing from $3.99 a month with its 2-year plan.

2. Connect to a server – for 9Now, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in Australia.

3. Go to the stream you wish to access - for Love Island Australia Season 7, head to 9Now.

Watch Love Island Love Island Australia Season 7 in the US

(Image credit: Hulu)

Hulu is the US home of the sun-soaked dating series, including all former six seasons of Love Island Australia. There’s no set release date for Season 7 at the moment. However, episodes generally arrive a few behind after their Channel Nine debut Down Under. We’ll update this space as soon as we get more information.

To stream Love Island Australia on Hulu, you’ll only need its on-demand plan, which starts from $9.99 a month (or $18.99 a month to ditch commercials). That's after a very generous 30-day Hulu free trial. Don't forget you can also bundle Hulu together with the House of Mouse service for a great value Disney Plus price of just $10.99 a month, too.

Remember, if you're an Aussie abroad, you can always port yourself back home and watch the show using a VPN.

Watch Love Island Love Island Australia Season 7 in the UK

(Image credit: ITV)

They may have to wait a few weeks, but Brits should be able to watch Season 7 of Love Island Australia on ITV2 and ITVX. Admittedly, there’s been no official announcement, but last season had its UK premiere in mid-November and we’d expect the same outcome in 2025.

ITV is a free-to-air channel in the UK, though it requires a TV licence to watch live. However, you don't need one to watch catch-up TV, which you can do so via ITVX, ITV's on-demand streaming platform.

Sign up is free for an ITVX account. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. EC1N 2ST).

Currently abroad? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access 9Now back home

Watch Love Island Australia Season 7 online in New Zealand

(Image credit: TVNZ+)

Good news for Kiwis! They can watch Love Island Australia Season 7 FREE on TVNZ Plus, with episodes uploaded every Tuesday from October 28 – just one day after their debut Down Under.

Signing up for TVNZ Plus is easy and 100% free to do. Simply pop in your details including an email address and password – no zip code required!

Watch Love Island Australia Season 7 in Canada

Again, there’s been little information regarding the broadcast for Love Island Australia Season 7 for those outside of the Antipodes. Promisingly, though, the two most recent seasons are available on Hayu (CA$6.99 a month) in Canada, while CTV is the place to go for the earliest episodes.

Out of the country? If you're an Australian in North America trying to access 9Now’s free streaming service, you can easily do so by downloading a VPN.

Everything We Know About Love Island Australia Season 7

Who Are The Contestants Of Love Island Australia Season 7?

Bailey McGarrell, 27, a model, from Toronto, Canada

Connor Deighton, 25, a nurse, from Gold Coast, QLD

Cooper Benson, 23, a salesman, from Brisbane, QLD

Isabel Vella, 26, a hair salon owner, from Sydney, NSW

Jotham Russell, 22, an American football player, from Gold Coast, QLD

Lacey Butlin 20, a model, from Sydney, NSW

Ross Weightman, 28, an events specialist, from Byron Bay, NSW

Sharn O'Brien, 26, a dermal therapist, from Adelaide, SA

Yana Marks, 21, a plumber, from Sydney, NSW

Zac Incerti, 29, an Olympic swimmer, from Gold Coast, QLD

Gabby McCarthy, 21, influencer and content creator, from Brisbane, QLD

Mick Maio, 27, creative director, from Melbourne, MEL

* Dumped from the island

† Left the villa

‡ Dumped islander that then returned

When Does Love Island Australia Season 7 Start? It’s time to eat, sleep, crack on, repeat! Love Island Australia begins again on Monday, October 27, landing first on 9Now at 6pm AEDT before getting its linear debut on Channel Nine a few hours later.

Where Can I Watch Love Island Australia 2025? You can stream the Aussie version of the franchise through 9Now Down Under, while TVNZ Plus owns the streaming rights to the show in New Zealand. Both platforms are 100% free to use. Those who’ve left the continent, however, can download a VPN and continue to access their regional services no matter what country they’re in.

Where Was Love Island Australia Season 7 Filmed? We’re back in Mallorca for Love Island Australia Season 7. The island has formed the primary backdrop of the show, although it was relocated to Fiji in Season 2 and Australia’s Byron Bay for Season 3, before returning to the beautiful Spanish island for the last four years.