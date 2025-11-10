The Traitors Season 4 Release Date Revealed In New Video, But It's The Big Brother Houseguest That Has My Attention

One of the best reality television shows is coming back in 2026, and it's happening much sooner than I expected. It won't be long before fans are able to watch The Traitors Season 4 and its cast via a Peacock subscription, and the latest video promoting the upcoming episodes has me so damned hype.

I was initially just excited to learn there's finally a release date for The Traitors Season 4, but those feelings only grew due to who was featured. Of course, the illustrious host, Alan Cumming, is always deserving of praise, but I need to discuss a former Big Brother Houseguest after excitedly talking up how quickly new episodes will arrive.

The Traitors Season 4 Will Premiere On January 8th

I'm so conditioned that returning shows tease an "early 2026" release date, it means anything but one of the first weeks of the new year. Fortunately, the latest post by The Traitors on Instagram defied my expectations and confirmed the reality series will premiere on January 8th. Take a look:

Consider this your official warning 🤭A new season of #TheTraitorsUS arrives January 8 only on Peacock. pic.twitter.com/rnXr2f5jlmNovember 9, 2025

Short, sweet, and to the point. I like the shots of Traitors and their faces concealed by hoods. Is that actually anyone in the Season 4 cast, or is it just a paid extra to film a sequence? Honestly, it's not a big deal either way, because the one person I was most excited to see in this upcoming season, Tiffany Mitchell, was the one cast member highlighted in this short video!

I Hope The Reason Big Brother's Tiffany Mitchell Is Featured Is Because She Plays A Big Part In The Season

For those unfamiliar, Tiffany Mitchell is generally regarded as one of the most effective strategists in modern Big Brother. Her hard work in keeping The Cookout together resulted in the U.S. game's first Black winner, and won her America's Favorite Player.

More On The Traitors (Image credit: Peacock) Some Traitors Fans Are Excited For NBC's Normie Season, But I'm Nervous It Might Lowkey Ruin The Celebrity Version

While I've crossed my fingers that we'll get to see Tiffany return to play Big Brother again, I'll certainly settle for seeing her on The Traitors. I hope that her face being featured in the video means she plays a significant part in this season, but it's also possible that she's just skilled at making a great "surprised" face.

I'm going to go out on a limb and say that if Tiffany isn't a Traitor at the start of Season 4, I bet she will be selected to be one before she's taken out. Other Traitors will see how cunning and strategic she is, and want to bring her into the fold. Then again, maybe she'll play too hard for her own good and get killed off early. I really hope that isn't the case, but if I were a Traitor and she were a Faithful, she'd be the first person I take out.

We'll see what happens when The Traitors returns to Peacock on Thursday, January 8th. The weeks are ticking down to the big premiere, and hopefully, the upcoming season is just as good as the ones we've seen previously.