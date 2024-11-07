How To Watch The Day Of The Jackal Online And Stream The Action Thriller Starring Eddie Redmayne From Anywhere
MI6 officer hunts an elite assassin killer in this breathless 10-part thriller
How To Watch The Day Of The Jackal Online
|Release Date: November 7 (UK, AU) | November 14 (US, CA) | November 15 (NZ)
|US Stream: Peacock TV (US)
|International Streams: Sky TV / NOW (UK) | Amazon Prime with STACKTV (CA) | Binge (AU)
|Free Stream: TVNZ Plus (NZ, from Nov 15)
|Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN
The Day of the Jackal: Synopsis
A contemporary reimagining of Frederick Forsyth’s acclaimed 1971 novel, The Day of the Jackal finds MI6 officer Bianca (Lashana Lynch) in a race across the globe to collar – or kill – ruthless hitman The Jackal (Eddie Redmayne) before he puts a bullet in his next high-profile victim. Promising heart-pounding action and teeth-gnashing drama, we explain everything below about how to watch The Day of the Jackal online – and bag a free stream from anywhere with a VPN.
The breathless 10-part thriller boasts an impressive pedigree. Based on Forsyth’s much-admired novel, it was initially adapted by Fred Zinnemann into the Academy Award-winning 1973 movie. A lot’s changed since the seventies, though, and writer Ronan Bennett (Top Boy, Public Enemies) has thoroughly modernized the story. Instead of The Jackal being hired to kill French President Charles de Gaulle by terrorists, he’s paid to snuff out a tech entrepreneur by a shady billionaire (Charles Dance, TV’s favorite villain).
Amping up the nail-biting drama and suspense are the BAFTA-winning duo of Redmayne and Lynch, playing two consummate professionals on opposing sides of the law. Redmayne (known for his transformative portrayals of Stephen Hawking in The Theory of Everything and artist Lili Elbe in The Danish Girl) is perfectly cast here. An expert at mimicry, The Jackal effortlessly inhabits different guises, in part thanks to his arsenal of prosthetics and hairpieces. That leaves him free to execute his kills with breezy efficiency before merging unnoticed into the panicked crowd.
Yet he meets his match in the fiercely determined Bianca. Lynch – who’s refined her tough, steely, yet deeply emotive action hero persona in films like No Time to Die and The Woman King – portrays the British intelligence officer determined to catch The Jackal at any cost, facing off with him in countries around the world as they’re drawn together with dramatically explosive results.
With two astounding performances and described by TV Line as “a rivetingly tense, effortlessly cool thrill ride," this is one high-octane drama you won’t want to miss. Read on below for how to watch The Day of the Jackal online now and stream every episode – exclusively on Peacock in the US.
How to watch The Day of the Jackal online in the US
US viewers can watch The Day of the Jackal exclusively on Peacock from Thursday, November 14. The action thriller consists of ten episodes: the first five will be available at debut, followed by a weekly release of one episode, up until the shows two-part conclusion on December 12.
You can purchase a Peacock subscription from $7.99 a month. Alternatively, pay more and skip the commercials by opting for its Premium Plus plan, which costs $13.99 a month.
Although Peacock doesn’t currently offer a free trial (and hasn't for some time) you can save 17% when signing up to its annual plans ($79.99 or $139.99 a year respectively).
Currently traveling abroad? Whether you’re a Kiwi in America trying to access TVNZ Plus, or an American temporarily out of the country, download a VPN to access the same services you’d enjoy back home.
How to watch The Day of the Jackal from anywhere
If you're a US citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch The Day of the Jackal online just as you would at home.
While services like Peacock block access from IP addresses outside of the US, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.
For example, US citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.
Watch The Day of the Jackal as if you were at home with a VPN
Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including Peacock. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.
Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:
1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, costing from under $3.99 a month with its 2-year plan
2. Connect to a server – for Peacock, you'll want to connect to a server based in the US, while Kiwi citizens wanting to dial in to TVNZ Plus will want a New Zealand server.
3. Go to the stream you wish to access - for The Day of the Jackal, head to your home streaming service (Peacock in the US, TVNZ Plus in New Zealand, etc.)
How to watch The Day of the Jackal online free in New Zealand
This nail-biting thriller lands in New Zealand on Friday, November 15. Kiwis will be able to watch The Day of the Jackal online 100% free through TVNZ Plus, with new instalments added at 8am NZDT each week after the initial drop.
Signing up is quick, easy, and – better yet – totally free. Simply pop in your details including an email address and password – no zip code required!
Away from home? Use a VPN to port yourself back to New Zealand and watch The Day of the Jackal for free.
How to watch The Day of the Jackal online in the UK
The Day of the Jackal will touch down on Thursday, November 7 in the UK – an entire week before its US release. At debut, the Sky Atlantic channel will air the first five episodes back-to-back from 9pm BST, before adopting a weekly release schedule although keeping the same timeslot. Alternatively, you can stream The Day of the Jackal online with a subscription to NOW.
Sky TV packages start from £26 a month. For a more flexible streaming option, though, you can sign up to NOW's Entertainment pass. That costs £9.99 a month, with the option to cancel your membership at any time. You can also opt for the £6.99 Six Month Saver deal currently, but note that you’ll be tied into a minimum 6-month contract.
An American citizen overseas? Use a VPN to access your Peacock account back in the States.
Watch The Day of the Jackal online free in Canada
Canadians can watch The Day of the Jackal and stream the Eddie Redmayne-starring drama on the Showcase channel from Thursday, November 14 at 9pm ET / 6pm PT.
Don’t have cable? You can watch Showcase programming online with a subscription to STACKTV. Simply purchase it as part of an Amazon Prime subscription. Both Amazon Prime and STACKTV have free trial offers to new members (30-days and 14-days long respectively), after which you’ll pay CA$9.99 a month to keep STACKTV and CA12.99 for Amazon Prime.
NB: if you're an American traveling north of the border who wants to access your Peacock account back home, you can do so with a VPN.
Watch The Day of the Jackal in Australia
The Day of the Jackal lands Down Under on Binge, with episodes available from Thursday, November 7 – day and date with its UK debut.
There’s a 7-day free trial available to members new to the service. When that ends, however, you’ll pay as little as AU$10 a month for the platform’s entry-level subscription.
Away from home? Simply purchase a VPN to connect to your streaming service of choice and watch your favorite TV shows and movies from anywhere.
The Day Of The Jackal Trailer
The Day Of The Jackal Episode Release Schedule
- The Day of the Jackal: Episode 1 – Thursday, November 7
- The Day of the Jackal: Episode 2 – Thursday, November 7
- The Day of the Jackal: Episode 3 – Thursday, November 7
- The Day of the Jackal: Episode 4 – Thursday, November 7
- The Day of the Jackal: Episode 5 – Thursday, November 7
- The Day of the Jackal: Episode 6 – Thursday, November 14
- The Day of the Jackal: Episode 7 – Thursday, November 21
- The Day of the Jackal: Episode 8 – Thursday, November 28
- The Day of the Jackal: Episode 9 – Thursday, December 5
- The Day of the Jackal: Episode 10 – Thursday, December 12
Who Is In The Cast Of The Day Of The Jackal?
- Eddie Redmayne as The Jackal
- Lashana Lynch as Bianca
- Úrsula Corberó as Nuria
- Charles Dance as Timothy Winthorp
- Richard Dormer as Norman
- Chukwudi Iwuji as Osita Halcrow
- Lia Williams as Isabel Kirby
- Khalid Abdalla as Ulle Dag Charles
- Eleanor Matsuura as Zina Jansone
- Jonjo O'Neill as Edward Carver
- Ben Hall as Damian Richardson
- Sule Rimi as Paul Pullman
Is The Day Of The Jackal Connected To The 1973 Movie?
They both stem from the classic 1971 source material, but offer very different takes. While the film is much more faithful to the plot of the book, the TV series contemporizes it for modern viewer, with series star Redmayne describing it as “a completely different piece.”
Can I Watch The Day of the Jackal For Free?
If you’re located in New Zealand, you can watch the whole series for free with ad-supported service TVNZ Plus. Elsewhere, in countries like Canada and Australia, The Day of the Jackal is available on Amazon Prime (with STACKTV) and Binge respectively, both of which offer free trials to new subscribers.
For those temporarily outside their country of residence, they can purchase a VPN and connect to geo-restricted services they’d normally use back home.
