How To Watch The Great British Bake Off 2024 Final Online Tonight For Free And From Anywhere

How To Watch The Great British Bake Off Final 2024 Online

Release date: Tuesday, November 26 at 8pm GMT Free Stream: Channel 4 (UK) International Streams: Netflix (US) | Binge/Foxtel Now (AU)

Watch The Great British Bake Off Final: Preview

Bake Off 2024 turns up the heat as our finalists enter that iconic white marquee one last time. Over nine weeks we’ve seen a dozen bakers reduced to just three as contestants put their culinary skills to the test in a variety of challenges: whipping up Viennese whirls, banoffee pies, savory buns, and caramel mousse cake. We haven’t stopped salivating since September. But which of our three grand finalists will gateaux all the way? Find out with our guide below and watch The Great British Bake Off 2024 final online now and FREE on Channel 4 live from anywhere with a VPN.

This season has delivered some of the most impressive contestants in Bake Off history – and also some of the toughest tasks. Last week’s Patisserie-themed semi-final pushed even the most capable bakers to their limits. Georgie Grasso almost hung up her apron after being flummoxed by a tricky opera cake technical. But it was Lancashire baker Gil who had to say goodbye to her fellow bakers.

So, who will be cooking up a storm in the Bake Off final? Welsh contestant Georgie, 20-year-old cake-making prodigy Dylan, and Christiaan de Vries have all risen to the top, consistently impressing judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith with their baking ingenuity and expertise, and each of them has a good chance of taking home that coveted cake stand.

While Dylan and Georgie are neck-and-neck when it comes to Star Baker wins, Dylan has the edge after winning the favor of Paul with two Hollywood handshakes. But we could easily see Christiaan sneak into first place. He stunned everyone with his Italy-inspired fruit entremets during Patisserie week, going on to secure his first Star Baker win of the season.

Now, one last – and quintessentially British – challenge awaits: creating some mouth-watering scones for afternoon tea, alongside a hanging tiered celebration cake fit for a summer garden party.

Whose edibles will propel them into the top-tier, and whose chances of winning will sink faster than a soufflé? Find out with the following guide, which explains how to watch The Great British Bake Off 2024 final online – aka The Great British Baking Show in North America – and stream it 100% free from anywhere.

How to watch Bake Off 2024 final online for free in the UK

Now, the pièce de résistance! You can watch The Great British Bake Off 2024 final on Tuesday, November 26 at 8pm BST. A few days later on Thursday, and companion show An Extra Slice will air at 8pm, with one last serving of hot goss from the finale. You can also watch Bake Off live or on-demand with Channel 4’s on-demand service.

You can access the on-demand Channel 4 service on desktop and through a number of devices via its app. While watching any live TV in the UK requires a TV licence, you won't need one for watching on catch-up. It's free to sign up to stream Channel 4. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. SW1P 2TX).

Away from the UK and want to stream Bake Off 2024? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access Channel 4 like you would at home.

How to watch The Great British Bake Off online from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch The Great British Bake Off just as you would at home.

While Channel 4 blocks access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address, allowing you to watch UK TV online by making it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens currently in the States can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK-based server and tune into all the programmes on Channel 4 from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

How to watch The Great British Baking Show 2024 final online in the US

It’s time for the last slice! Fans of the show Stateside can watch the final episode of The Great British Baking Show 2024 (aka The Great British Bake Off) on Friday, November 29 – just a few days after its UK broadcast. New episodes are made available on Netflix under the heading of Collection 12 (equivalent to series 15 in the UK).

Netflix plans start at just $6.99 a month for its ad-supported option. Tiers increase in price from there, with the Standard $15.99 membership removing ads and providing an additional stream, followed by the top-tier $22.99 Premium plan.

Currently way from home? Use a VPN to connect to your country’s streaming service and watch your favorite TV series from anywhere in the world.

Can I watch The Great British Baking Show 2024 final online in Canada?

The UK version of Bake Off is broadcast on CBC Gem in Canada. However, there tends to be a 6-month delay before the latest season is available to stream. Given that timeline, the Bake Off 2024 final won’t arrive for viewers in the Great North until around May 2025.

In better news? You can currently watch all prior fourteen seasons on CBC Gem. The service is 100% free to use. Simply create an account and start streaming!

Traveling outside the UK? Download a VPN to access Channel 4 as you would from home and stream Bake Off 2024 for free from anywhere.

How to watch The Great British Bake Off online in Australia

Series 15 of The Great British Bake Off is on its way to Oz! While it’s a few months behind the UK broadcast, the show will debut on Tuesday, December 3 at 7.30pm AEDT on the Lifestyle Food channel, which you can stream through both Binge and Foxtel Now. That means we’d expect the finale of the 10-episode season to become available from Tuesday, February 4 at around the same time.