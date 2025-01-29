'I Promise To Pay For Your Therapy' Wednesday Star Drops Hilarious Video Asking Her Son Not To Google Mommy

Parenting in the digital age comes with plenty of challenges, and while most celebrities worry about their kids stumbling across clickbait headlines or paparazzi photos, Wednesday cast member Riki Lindhome has a slightly more… specific concern. In a music video that perfectly blends humor and honesty, Lindhome debuts her latest comedy song, “Don’t Google Mommy”—a hilariously self-aware plea for her young son to resist the urge to search her name online.

That's because if he does, he won’t just find a list of the best streaming services to subscribe to or his mom’s project on the 2025 Netflix schedule —he’ll discover a whole lot more. But hey, if curiosity gets the best of him, no worries—she’s already budgeting for the therapy bill.

The song, which the Emmy-nominated actress wrote and performed, was posted on her YouTube channel and quickly racked up 88K views. It is a lighthearted yet brutally honest take on what happens when a child eventually discovers their parents don’t just perform in the best family movies , take a look:

YouTube Watch On

Known for her comedy, music, and acting work, the Garfunkel and Oates alum has never shied away from risqué material—something she now realizes might be a bit awkward for her kid down the road. Set to a lullaby-like melody, “Don’t Google Mommy” starts off with seemingly innocent parental advice—like not running with scissors and always being nice—before taking a hysterically R-rated turn. The real message? Whatever you do, don’t Google your mother.

Lindhome hilariously acknowledges her rather unfiltered career in comedy music, including past songs about… well, some very adult topics. From discussing bedroom activities to a now-infamous song about “loving Jesus" in a very non-traditional way, she makes it clear that her comedic past might be a little shocking for her future PTA meetings.

In the music video, the My Best Friend's Girl actress even pokes fun at her acting career, joking about her on-screen nudity, singing:

Mommy’s an actress and sometimes she acts / In scenes that are naughty / Now everyone at Gymboree can see your mommy’s body.

The Duncansville voice actress (you can check out the show with a Hulu subscription ) isn’t just cringing at her own work though. She’s fully embracing the inevitable awkwardness. She even makes a generous (and probably necessary) promise to her son: "I promise to pay for your therapy."

The song wraps up on a hilarious yet heartfelt note, acknowledging that while her past content might not be kid-friendly, it did play a role in securing her son’s future. The former Fun Size star jokingly credits her YouTube success in 2007 for helping fund his private school education—so, in a way, there’s a bit of a silver (spoon?) lining to the whole thing. Still, I’d recommend the little tike head is mother’s advice and do not Google her. However, as he grows up, he can look forward to what she works on next.

Lindhome's return for the upcoming second season of Wednesday seems unlikely, considering how her character’s arc wrapped up in Season 1. However, anything is possible in a world filled with supernatural twists and dark fantasy—so never say never. In the meantime, you can rewatch her role in the first season with a Netflix subscription .

As for her music, "Don’t Google Mommy" is featured on Riki Lindhome’s upcoming solo album, No Worries If Not, set to drop on March 14. The album also includes her previously released singles, “Middle Age Love” and “So Long, Farewell.” And while we all should Google those titles and support her comedy, her son should stay far away from that.