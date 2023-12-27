What’s On Disney+ In January 2024
From Marvel's Echo to Bluey, there's something for everybody on Disney+ in January.
The first month of 2024 is here and if the first month is any indication, it's going to be a solid year on the streaming service. January brings us the next big Marvel Studios series, but in a way we haven't seen before. Not only is Echo releasing all episodes at once, rather than weekly (or even daily as What If...? recently did) but this will be the first TV-MA Marvel Studios series, so be sure you have your Disney+ parental controls set properly, or you won't even see this one.
The first half of January also sees weekly episodes of the excellent Percy Jackson and the Olympians, as well as the final episodes of BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star, the docu-series looking at the history of the influential K-pop band.
Wednesday, January 3
- Alice's Wonderland Bakery (S2, 6 episodes)
- Ax Men (S10, 10 episodes)
- Forged in Fire (S7, 37 episodes and S8, 45 episodes)
- History's Greatest Mysteries (S3, 13 episodes)
- Modern Marvels (S20, 2 episodes and S21, 12 episodes)
- Storage Wars (S12, 16 episodes and S13, 36 episodes)
- BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star - Episodes 5 and 6
- Percy Jackson and the Olympians - Episode 4 – “I Plunge to My Death”
Friday, January 5
- X-Men (2000)
Sunday, January 7
- The Incredible Pol Farm (S1, 14 episodes)
Tuesday, January 9
- Marvel Studios’ "Echo" - Premiere at 6:00pm PT – All Episodes Streaming
Wednesday, January 10
- Hamster & Gretel (S1, 3 episodes)
- Kiya & the Kimoja Heroes (S1, 12 episodes)
- Percy Jackson and the Olympians - Episode 5 - "A God Buys Us Cheeseburgers"
- BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star - Final Episodes 7 and 8
The latter half of January will see the release of the first 10 episodes of Season 3 of Bluey. Any Disney+ subscribers with small kids will certainly be checking these out, but honestly Bluey is hilarious whether you have kids or not. Nat geo fans will also want to check out A Real Bug's Life, which borrows the title of the Pixar classic to take a look at how different insects live. The last day of January is going to be a pretty big one in Disney+, as it will see the final episode of Percy Jackson and the Olympians, the behind-the-scenes look at Marvel's Echo, and the debut of Choir, a new documentary series following the Detroit Youth Choir as they work toward a major performance.
Friday, January 12
- Bluey (Season 3) - 10 Episodes
Wednesday, January 17
- America's Funniest Home Videos: Global (S24 22 episodes, S25 23 episodes and S26 22 episodes)
- The Ghost and Molly McGee (S2, 2 episodes)
- Minnie's Bow-Toons: Camp Minnie (S1, 5 episodes)
- Percy Jackson and the Olympians - Episode 6 - "We Take a Zebra to Vegas"
- Siempre Fui Yo (Season 2) - Premiere - All Episodes Streaming
Tuesday, January 23
- The Last Repair Shop
Wednesday, January 24
- Percy Jackson and the Olympians - Episode 7 - "We Find Out the Truth, Sort Of"
- A Real Bug’s Life - Premiere - All Episodes Streaming
Wednesday, January 31
- Me & Mickey shorts (S2, 17 episodes)
- Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S2, 4 episodes)
- Choir - Premiere - All Episodes Streaming
- Assembled: The Making of Echo
- Percy Jackson and the Olympians
- Episode 8 (Finale) - "The Prophecy Comes True"
We know that 2024 will be a big year for Disney+ with several upcoming Star Wars series planned as well as more from Marvel Studios. And with the fact that we'll only see one MCU movie in 2024, with Deadpool 3, and more big-screen Star Wars still a couple of years away, Disney+ is going to be key to Disney's franchise future.
