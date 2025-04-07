Stranger Things’ Finn Wolfhard Reveals One Thing He Wishes He Would’ve Done When The Show Became A Hit

Netflix’s upcoming titles includes the final season of Stranger Things, which is expected to air on the 2025 TV schedule. Even though this will only be Season 5, by July, the hit sci-fi show will be hitting its ninth anniversary, which is hard to believe considering the young cast is all grown up. Stranger Things quickly became a success when it first aired and remains one of the best shows on Netflix. But there is one thing star Finn Wolfhard wishes he would have done when it all started.

Wolfhard was just 13 when Stranger Things released and started taking over the world, and he and his fellow co-stars became overnight sensations. Now, at 22, the actor is preparing to finally close that chapter in his life. Although there isn’t much he would change about that time, he told People the one thing he would do over if he could when Stranger Things hit its peak:

I don't think I'd ever go back and do something over, but maybe I would go back to when the show first came out and blew up, and I would directly put myself into therapy. But it was so crazy and overnight, that there was not really any time to think about that.

Being a child actor is not easy, as evidenced by the controversial Quiet on Set documentary, and being on a show that is one of the biggest shows ever at such a young age can be pretty taxing. It’s sad to know that Wolfhard would put himself in therapy but it’s not surprising, especially since it would have helped him handle everything easier.

That doesn’t necessarily mean he regrets how things went after Stranger Things released, recognizing that regardless, not too much would change. But therapy, especially at an early age, can help. Childhood is challenging no matter what, and it’s something that Wolfhard also recognizes:

I would end up probably making a mistake in a different way anyways. I think childhood, and life in general, is about trial and error.

While the young cast on Stranger Things shot to superstardom pretty quickly, it probably helped that the adult actors such as Winona Ryder had experience in that field before. So it wouldn’t be surprising if she and a few others shared some wise advice. It may not be as good as a therapist, but speaking to someone who has been there before and speaking to their fellow young co-stars also probably made it a bit more manageable. The fact that they’re now in their 20s is hard to believe, but now Wolfhard can impart some wisdom on actors younger than him who could be going through what he did when Stranger Things released.

As for Stranger Things, fans have been preparing for the end, and it’s going to be an emotional ride. Although David Harbour isn’t revealing if fans will be happy or sad by the end, and it’s unknown who will live or who will die, it’s going to be a season fans won’t want to miss. It’s one of many upcoming horror TV shows airing soon, and it’s going to be exciting to see what happens in Hawkins, Indiana, one last time with a Netflix subscription.