Stranger Things: 6 Big Questions We Hope Season 5 Answers

Spoiler Warning: There are spoilers for Stranger Things Season 4, Volume 2 throughout this story. Proceed at your own risk!

So…yeah, that Stranger Things Season 4 ending happened and I’m very sad and curious.

Pretty sure I haven’t cried this much at a TV finale since God knows how long, but Stranger Things Season 4, Vol. 2 has come and gone and I am not okay, and I have so many questions that I need answered. Like, will Steve and Nancy get back together? Is Argyle ever going to open his own pizza shop?

But today, we’re going to talk about the big questions - the ones we really want the answers to, the ones that are going to haunt our nightmares until we somehow make it through the undeniably long wait for Season 5 to come out - which will be the last season ever. For those who are just as curious as I am, here are six questions that we hope are answered in Stranger Things Season 5 .

(Image credit: Netflix)

Is Max Going To Wake Up From Her Coma?

Max became a big-time all-star in Season 4 of Stranger Things. I was more enthralled with her character arc and all that she had become than any of the other stories, and was truly terrified for what was going to happen to her because of Vecna. Her character got me playing “Running Up That Hill” over and over just hoping she’d somehow make it out alive at the end of this season.

And, I mean, technically she did.

While she did end up getting free from Vecna’s control thanks to Eleven’s powers, she still ended up dying from her injuries for that small amount of time where Eleven needed to bring her back to life. However, even so, at the end of the season, she looks to be in a coma, and because of this, we don’t really know if she’s going to wake up.

We saw that Eleven went into the girl’s mind at the very end, as if trying to see if she could find Max and guide her out, but Max was nowhere to be seen. It begs the question - is Max going to wake up at all? Or is she really gone?

I have a feeling that if Max was meant to stay dead, she wouldn’t have been brought back by Eleven in the first place. But at the same time, I can’t help but wonder, ya know?

(Image credit: Netflix)

What Happened To Dr. Owens?

So, did we just all kind of forget about Dr. Owens?

In the Season 4 episode, “Papa,” of Stranger Things, Eleven spent ages trying to get out of that facility that the military was hunting down. And when she did get out, it looked like everything was going in the right direction. Eleven’s family was there to save her, Dr. Brenner was shot down and supposedly killed, and the military seemed to lose track of Eleven for a little bit.

But, like, are we all forgetting that Dr. Owens was handcuffed down there? The military tried to interrogate him to see where the girl was, and they didn’t appear to let him go even after finding her. It makes me wonder if he even got out in the first place. It also makes me wonder if he’s going to pop up in Season 5 at some point if he is somehow alive. We can’t just leave this man in the bunker!

(Image credit: Netflix)

Where Did Murray, Enzo, And Yuri Go?

Enzo and Yuri were two of the newer characters introduced to Stranger Things Season 4, while Murray was already established and was bumped up to a main character this time around, and all three had very important roles.

But, what happened to those three in the two-day time jump in the finale?

We know that somehow, someway, they were able to get that chopper all the way back to the United States, because we see that both Hopper and Joyce reunited with their children in Hawkins, but where the heck is Murray? Did he simply go home to Illinois? And where did Enzo and Yuri go? They betrayed their country, and aren't exactly friends at his point.

Where could they have gone? And, is Murray with them?

(Image credit: Netflix)

Where Has Vecna Disappeared To?

During the finale of Stranger Things Season 4, Vecna, for a moment, looked as if he was defeated. Eleven was able to free Max from his control, and both Nancy, Steve, and Robin were able to weaken him with a shotgun and molotovs.

But, when the three of them went down to see his body, he was gone. Max, while free from his control, died from her injuries for a moment, and that gave Vecna the power to open his gates into Hawkins. But, the real question is where did Vecna go?

Will, at the very end of the last episode, did say that he could feel Vecna, and that he was hurting, but where is he? He must be hidden somewhere in the Upside Down, but where, exactly? Or, maybe he’s hiding in Hawkins somewhere, for all we know. It irks me, though, that we have no idea where Vecna is at the end of the season.

One thing we can all agree on, however, is that Jamie Campbell Bower was amazing as Vecna , am I right? I need him back next season.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Is Will's Connection With Vecna Going To Mean More Trouble For The Teen?

Poor Will. This kid has been through so much. But it’s clear that this isn’t the end for him - considering that ominous moment where he could feel Vecna, and those goosebumps on the back of his neck returned.

Season 5 of Stranger Things is going to be a big one for my guy here, and the Duffer Brothers have already confirmed it, according to Collider , so it’s only a matter of guessing how strong this connection with Vecna is going to be.

Does this mean that Will is going to be in even more trouble than he already is? Is that fan theory that Will will ends up being the villain all along going to play out in Season 5? Or is Will going fulfill his destiny of “Will the Wise” and be the hero who takes down Vecna? I’m so curious as to how this is all going to happen.

And to be honest, if this connection between Will and Vecna is as interesting as it appears to be, I really want to see more interactions between them in Season 5. This could be such a cool, complex dynamic - and I have a feeling we’ll be getting that soon enough.

Also - if Will is going to be the main focus again, can we please give this man a new haircut , for God’s sake?

(Image credit: Netflix)

Is Hawkins Going To Be Destroyed?

I mean, Hawkins is split up badly right now, judging by the giant gaping hellholes that have remained on the ground from Vecna’s gates opening. And, by that ending scene, it looks like Hawkins is in pretty bad shape.

The Duffer Brothers have confirmed that there is going to be a time jump in Season 5, according to TV Line , so one has to wonder what the heck will happen to Hawkins during that time. Is Hawkins just going to be completely destroyed and they’ll have to start from the ground-up? Or is something going to happen where our main group of characters are going to remain on the outside looking in and find a way to save Hawkins before it’s completely destroyed?