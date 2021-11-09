Why Making Disney+'s Olaf Presents Was An Emotional Experience For Josh Gad
By Dirk Libbey last updated
Olaf Presents is a hilarious take on Disney movies, but it was emotional for Josh Gad.
One of the funniest scenes in Frozen II was the sequence in which Olaf the snowman recounts the entirety of the first Frozen movie as a one man show. Fans loved the scene so much that there was a groundswell of support for the idea that Olaf should also recount other Disney movies. And now with Olaf Presents on Disney+, fans are getting exactly what they hoped for. But while the series is meant to be funny, it was actually a surprisingly emotional experience for Josh Gad.
CinemaBlend was in attendance at a press conference for the series of shorts that will debut this Friday, that included voice actor Josh Gad, director Hyrum Osmond, and producer Jennifer Newfield. During the event, moderator Patti Murin, who played Frozen’s Anna on Broadway, asked the group what they enjoyed most about making the shorts.
Josh Gad explained that for him what was special was that all five shorts are based on films during the Disney Renaissance era, and as such they were the films he grew up with. He specifically remembered the experience of seeing The Little Mermaid and being completely overcome by it. Gad explained...
Josh Gad probably isn’t the only one who had a similar experience watching The Little Mermaid. While Disney movies certainly had their share of songs, The Little Mermaid was the first movie to truly be a musical in the Broadway tradition, thanks to the great Howard Ashman and Alan Menken handling the music.
But being able to have some fun with The Little Mermaid wasn’t the only moment that was special for Josh Gad. Olaf Presents also includes Olaf’s take on Aladdin, and Josh Gad admits that being able to play around as Robin Williams’ iconic Genie was something that truly made him emotional. Gad continued...
Olaf Presents also includes hilarious takes on The Lion King, Moana, and Tangled that fans should love. The series debuts on Disney+ on November 12, Disney+ Day.
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian. Armchair Imagineer. Epcot Stan. Future Club 33 Member.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.