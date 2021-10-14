Disney+'s Olaf Presents Trailer Is Basically Frozen Meets Drunk History

Disney is known for its animated blockbusters, and 2013's Frozen was a worldwide sensation. The property and its characters have never been far from audiences, especially Josh Gad's Olaf. The trailer for his new Disney+ series Olaf Presents is basically Frozen meets Drunk History... and I'm here for it.

When Olaf returned to the big screen in Frozen II, he certainly didn't disappoint. One highlight of the movie is when he recapped the events of the previous movie, and that idea was expanded in the new streaming series Olaf Presents. The trailer can be seen above, and features the character's take on classics like The Little Mermaid, Tangled, and Aladdin. And the results are pretty delightful.

The above trailer opens with clips from some Disney classics, before shifting over to Olaf's take on these iconic movies. Josh Gad's character creates a snow-Simba before he attempts (and fails) to sing the swahili vocals from "The Circle of Life." The hijinks only continue from there.

Following that Lion King opening, we are quickly shown a number of scenes from Olaf Presents, each depicting another Disney classic. He takes on Genie from Aladdin, before quickly moving to a more modern classic: Moana. And while we only hear one line of dialogue for each, there's no telling what type of bonkers lines Josh Gad will throw out throughout the course of each episode.

The Tangled bit will be particularly delightful for hardcore fans of Frozen II. Because while Olaf plays Mandy Moore's magical character Bruni the Fire Spirit is shown imitating Rapunzel's sidekick Pascal the Chameleon. It's a small but killer detail that shows how much work is going into Olaf Presents. Plus who can forget seeing Olaf with Ariel's shell bikini?

Of course, Olaf Presents isn't the first spinoff project that Josh Gad's Frozen character has participated in. Once Upon a Snowman helped to show where the beloved character was during certain events of the first movie, while he's also present during the Arendale Yule Long. Plus there's Olaf's Frozen Adventure. Clearly fans get enough of the snowy sidekick.

It should be interesting to see if the Frozen franchise ever returns to the big screen. There were a number of years between the first movie and Frozen II, where the filmmakers and cast were able to nail down a new narrative. The story was wrapped up neatly, but the continued popularity of the franchise might inspire it to grow into a full-blown trilogy. Only time will tell.

For now Frozen fans have Olaf Presents to look forward to, despite holding out hope for another movie starring Idina Menzel and Kristen Bell. The new streaming series is currently expected to premiere on November 12th.