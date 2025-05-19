After Kanye West’s Concert In South Korea Was Canceled, The Companies Backing The Event Spoke Out

Kanye West’s music career has been somewhat unpredictable over the last several years. In 2024, it was reported that West decided to quit the music industry, though he’s continued to produce tracks since then. Also, while the 47-year-old rapper sparsely headlines concerts anymore, he does still hold (pricey) impromptu shows. West was set to perform a high-profile show in South Korea at the end of May. However, that performance has now officially been canceled, and the promoters of the event released a joint statement on the matter.

Companies Shares Reason For Kanye West’s South Korea Show Being Dropped

South Korean E-commerce brand Coupang along with Interpark, a ticketing platform, spearheaded Ye’s latest show, which was to be held at Incheon Munhak Stadium. It was reported on Monday that the performance would not move forward. The two corporations shared their message with Korea JoongAng Daily (via The Independent) and attributed the axed show to “controversies” surrounding Ye. They also revealed what’s to be done about the Yeezy merchandise sales:

Due to recent controversies surrounding artist Kanye, the ‘YE concert in South Korea’ scheduled for 31 May has regrettably been cancelled. Sales of Yeezy brand MD products will also be suspended starting at 1pm on 19 May.

In addition, all of the ticket sales for the concert are reportedly set to be refunded. Neither company has provided clarity in regard to the specific “controversies” that sparked the cancellation. However, what can be said is that Ye has generated headlines and received backlash for a number of reasons as of late.

What’s Been Going On With Kanye West As Of Late?

The “Homecoming” performer has generated attention for the various comments he’s made on social media in recent months. He notably shared antisemitic sentiments as well as Nazi-centric posts, including some in which he apparently empathized with Adolf Hitler. Aside from that the star has also dropped inflammatory claims regarding major celebrities. Ye alleged that he hooked up with Ashley Olsen and mused about wishing he’d slept with Taylor Swift, leading the pop star to take legal action. Ye also made blunt statements about Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s kids, which he later apologized for.

Kanye West also turned heads due to his viral phone conversation with Sean Combs a.k.a. P. Diddy, who was in jail ahead of his now-ongoing sex trafficking trial. Since then, Ye has lent his support to his fellow rapper, even going as far as to say that he “related to Puff.” That relationship also came into play when West released a new song with Diddy, which also featured vocals from the former’s daughter, North West. That led to a controversy involving Kanye’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, whom he threatened to “unleash hell” on.

One of Ye’s most recent media appearances also generated negative buzz. The Grammy winner returned to Piers Morgan Uncensored alongside his streaming partner, Sneako, to discuss the latest developments in his life and career. However, after Morgan made a mistake in estimating the rapper’s social media followers, Ye abruptly stepped away from the interview. Morgan subsequently criticized him for his actions.

It’s currently unclear as to whether the specific causes of the South Korea concert cancellation will be given at some point in the future. What also remains uncertain is the status of any continued collaboration between Kanye West and Coupang & Interpark.