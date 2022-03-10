Why Star Trek: Discovery's Season 4 Finale Could Feature Some Game-Changing Deaths

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 episode “Species Ten-C.” Read at your own risk!

Star Trek: Discovery finally made first contact with Species Ten-C, and while it took the characters quite a while to get things underway , they finally figured out a way to communicate with the ultra-powerful galactic species. Unfortunately, just when it seemed like Michael Burnam, Saru, and Presidents Rillak and T’Rina made progress in expressing their feelings to Ten-C about the DMAs, negotiations came to an abrupt halt. It’s obvious that the species became aware of Ruon Tarka and his unhinged plan to attempt to steal the DMA power source.

The moment set the stage for Star Trek: Discovery’s epic Season 4 finale, and there is a good chance we’ll see some game-changing deaths before the season ends. Let’s jump in on the candidates most likely to die in the finale and just how devastating it would be for the characters and fans.

(Image credit: Paramount+)

Ruon Tarka

Jett Reno got a peek at Ruon Tarka’s plan for obtaining the power source so that he can travel dimensions and reunite with his friend, and had some troubling news. Tarka, blinded by the fact he wants the plan to work, is unwilling to see or admit his plan is not only incredibly risky, but it’s also likely to fail and kill everyone within the hyperfield. That doesn’t just include the ship they’re in; it also means Species Ten-C, the Discovery crew, and effectively a chunk of Earth and Ni’Var. Tarka is resolved in his plan to continue, though, so it seems like, at the very least, he might not survive Star Trek: Discovery after Season 4.

(Image credit: Paramount+)

Cleveland Booker

Last week, I brought up my idea that I felt Star Trek: Discovery will revisit the Kobayashi Maru and present Michael Burnham with another no-win scenario. With Tarka ready to risk it all, and Booker indisposed and unable to stop him, Discovery needs to make a call. That call is to Booker and Tarka’s ship, which indirectly means killing Book and all on board with it. I’m sure that’s a sacrifice Book would be willing to make for the greater good, especially if it protects Michael. I’m worried for Michael, though, as it would be just another heartbreak in life for her to deal with.

(Image credit: Paramount+)

Jett Reno

Jett Reno is also aboard the ship with Book and Tarka, as she found her way onboard as an unwilling hostage when she discovered Tarka sneaking around Discovery. Obviously, if those two die, she’ll be there right along with them. That’s a shame for fans, as Tig Notaro’s character brought a lot of humor and snark to the table, though she hasn’t been involved too much. I wouldn’t be the least bit surprised if she’s killed off, especially given Notaro’s potential commitments elsewhere .

(Image credit: Paramount+)

Can't The Discovery Save Them?

I know at least one Star Trek: Discovery fan is wondering if Michael and crew can’t just use transporter tech to beam Booker and Reno off the ship, and blast Tarka to smithereens. My assumption, based on Tarka’s ability to tinker and plan, is that he’s already made it impossible for Discovery to do so with his modifications. I’m hoping I’m wrong, but I have a feeling these three characters may be on their way out of Star Trek: Discovery.