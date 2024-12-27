Will Netflix’s Carry-On Get A Sequel? Taron Egerton Shares His Thoughts

Spoilers for the end of Carry-On are ahead!

This holiday season, Netflix has another hit on their hands. Carry-On is the latest Christmas action film starring Taron Egerton, and it’s currently one of the top movies on the streamer. It follows a TSA agent who is being blackmailed by a passenger, played by Jason Bateman, trying to sneak a dangerous package on a plane. Due to its malleable plot and popularity, the movie feels perfectly positioned for a sequel. Now, the star of the film is sharing his thoughts regarding a follow up film.

In a recent interview with Today , the Rocketman actor broke down the end of Carry-On and what this could mean for any potential stories within the world. The end of the film is high energy, with a lot of tension surrounding what would happen once the mysterious package got onto an airplane. Egerton’s character is eventually able to gain the upper hand in the situation, and manages to kill Bateman’s character, who was trying to blow up the plane. The film offers a pretty definite ending, however fans still feel like there's room for more. Egerton revealed he’d be interested if the writers can find more story to tell. He said:

It’s kind of like an extraordinary set of circumstances, so I think it would need a really innovative, creative idea to feel like a worthy idea for a sequel. But yeah, why not?

There is always an avenue for more story and more ideas. There were definite endings in action movies like Die Hard or Mission: Impossible, but writers always seem to come up with new situations that their hero can get themself into. It’s hard to imagine such an extreme set of circumstances could happen to an everyman like Egerton’s character once again, but anything is possible. Maybe Bateman’s character wasn’t working alone, and now there are more people after the TSA agent after their plan went awry. It feels like the door is definitely open.

A sequel could also be an opportunity to build upon the first film. Some viewers identified plot holes within Carry-On , so another movie could fix some of these mistakes. Bateman, who has been working with the streamer for a while now, is great in the Netflix film, but I’d also love to see other A-list leading men play a more villainous role in other installments. Carry-On is a solid action flick, so they are off to a great start, but there is always room for improvement.

It’s also great to hear Egerton would be in the game. His character is the beating heart of the film, bringing a down-to-earth, sensitive quality that you don’t always see in action movie protagonists. It separates Carry-On from other films, and the fact that he just has ordinary qualities makes him a more compelling central figure. Making the hero ordinary rather than superhuman also ups the stakes, and seeing this explored more deeply in other films also feels like a unique direction for a sequel.

In all, if Netflix wants another Carry-On and Taron Egerton is on board, I think it could totally happen. We'll have to wait to see if this idea materializes, but in the meantime, you can check out Carry-On now with a Netflix subscription.