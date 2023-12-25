Would The Crown's EP Create A Prequel To The Netflix Series? Here’s What He Said

The Crown Season 6 has come and gone, marking the end of yet another premier Netflix series. The historical drama spanned six decades of the British Royal Family, beginning in 1947 and ending in 2005. During the final season, the series depicted the story of Prince William and Kate Middleton, as well as the death of Princess Diana, among other storylines. While the series is now done, some fans may be wondering if they can look forward to a potential prequel series. Well, series creator and EP Peter Morgan has now addressed that prospect.

There's no question that there is a lot of history surrounding the British Royal Family, going far beyond Queen Elizabeth II’s reign. With that, Peter Morgan and his collaborators would still have a lot of material they could draw upon for another show. However, when Morgan spoke with ET, he gave the impression that he has no such plans for a sequel -- at least not any time soon:

In the short term, I will not be writing anything set in a palace anywhere. I expect to miss it. Maybe later on, at some point in my life, I'll miss it enough, you know, to pick up the pen again. But really, at the moment, there's no plan... You never rule anything out, but in the short term -- absolutely not.

Considering just how much went into crafting this ambitious royal-centric, it’s honestly not surprising that Peter Morgan would want to take a break for now. The Crown was a pretty big undertaking but, due to Morgan's efforts and more, it as consistently one of Netflix’s best series. And, with that in mind, it wouldn’t be surprising if the streamer were to want another show to happen later down the line. Still, as of now, though, fans shouldn’t expect a prequel or another spinoff of some type.

While some fans would probably want more of the show, Helena Bonham Carter would rather not have any more. The actress played Princess Margaret during Seasons 3 and 4 and has made her thoughts quite clear. Earlier this year, she was asked about the drama, saying she doesn’t think “they should carry on” due to the series catching up to the present. At the time, it was unknown how much of the 2000s the series would focus on and, in the end, it wrapped up after Prince Charles’ and Camilla Parker Bowles’ wedding, which is a solid stopping point.

If another series were to happen, just what would it center on? Assuming it would be a prequel, the likely choice would be George VI. Not only could it focus on his reign, which was just less than 20 years, but it could also put emphasis on his childhood. Plus, it would be easy to tie that in with The Crown, given the fact that its storyline kicks off just a few years before his death. Or perhaps a spinoff could happen where it centers on a different royal family. I'm sure, however, that viewers would really love a sequel series that follows the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, but it was established a while ago that Harry and Meghan's romance wouldn't be shown.

Even if another Crown series doesn’t happen, at least fans always have the original one to watch in full using a Netflix subscription. On the off chance that Peter Morgan does decide to create another show, I'm sure he'll have put plenty of thought into it. While you wait for that, be sure to check out the 2024 TV schedule for options.