The Crown Has Finally Found Its William And Kate, But There’s A Twist

It’s been a long time coming, but it’s finally almost time to be reacquainted with the British Royal Family in Netflix’s popular series The Crown when it returns for Season 5 later this year. But more casting details have already been released for the sixth season, which will tell the story of Prince William and Kate Middleton following the events of Princess Diana’s death. Now, we know who will be playing the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, but there’s a bit of a twist.

Deadline reports that Netflix has found its William and Kate... or should I say Williams, plural? Rufus Kampa and Ed McVey have both been cast as the prince, with Kampa portraying a teenage William depicting the aftermath of Princess Di’s death, while McVey will portray the young adult version with the story centering on his courtship of his future wife after meeting at the University of St Andrews in Scotland.

Meanwhile, newcomer Meg Bellamy has been cast as the future Duchess, and as of now, she is the only one playing Kate Middleton. So while there will be two actors portraying William across that time span, it looks like Bellamy will handle Kate all on her own. However, it’s possible another actress could be cast later down the line to play an older or younger Kate.

Both Rufus Kampa and Ed McVey have dabbled in theatre, as Kampa made his debut on the West End. Bellamy was involved in amateur dramatics and film-making. All three will make their on-screen debut with Season 6 of The Crown, which is reported to start filming later this year. It's a big show for a young actor to join, and could well win them some serious acclaim, based on how the seasons so far have been received.

While Season 6 is still a while off, fans can look forward to Season 5 of The Crown, which is due to come to Netflix sometime in November. The upcoming season will see Imelda Staunton take over the role of Queen Elizabeth II for the final two seasons, as well as Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, Dominic West as Prince Charles (with West’s son Senan actually playing an even younger Prince William in the Season 5 finale), among others.

The Crown has always been a captivating show as viewers get into the United Kingdom's Royal Family, historically accurate or not. With Season 5 building up to that tragic day in 1997 when Princess Diana died and Season 6 showcasing the events after, it will get closer and closer to catching up with present day.

There is no set premiere date as of yet for Season 5 of The Crown, but check out CinemaBlend’s 2022 Netflix TV schedule to see what’s coming soon to the streamer! You can always revisit the four seasons so far with a Netflix subscription to keep passing the time until new episodes are available.