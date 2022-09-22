Yellowstone Prequel Just Added A Game Of Thrones Vet To Already Awesome Cast
Keep 'em coming, Taylor Sheridan.
Whether it’s on the TV side of things or the theatrical side, Taylor Sheridan is known for working on projects that boast big names and big talents, from 1883’s superstars to Sicario to Mayor of Kingstown and the myriad projects still on the horizon. That pop culture tenet is being proven once more via Paramount+’s 1923 prequel that’ll introduce viewers to a new generation or two of John Dutton’s ancestors. Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren will star alongside an increasingly impressive roster of cast members, and now we know another mega-franchise star is heading to Montana in the form of a Game of Thrones vet.
Specifically, 1923 will welcome former Game of Thrones star Jerome Flynn to its Montana splendor, according to Deadline. Bronn is no stranger to filming epic sequences in picturesque settings, having portrayed the loyal sword-wielding mercenary Bronn across all eight seasons of the globe-trotting HBO hit. He’s also quite familiar with historical fiction as a former star of the UK mystery drama Ripper Street. That said, the English actor hasn’t yet been in anything quite like this particular western-verse, though I’m sure he’ll soon have thoughts on whether the Duttons or the Lannisters comprise the more intimidating family in power.
Kelly Reilly hasn’t had any issues keeping her British accent at bay while delivering Beth Dutton’s endlessly memorable dialogue on Yellowstone, but Jerome Flynn won’t even need to worry about that for 1923, as his character won’t share in that bloodline with many of the other new additions. Instead, he’ll be playing a stubborn Scottish brute named Banner Creighton, who is described as being the ringleader of the local sheep men.
When 1923 arrives on Paramount+, the Dutton family will have a whole lot of era-specific issues to contend with, from financial struggles to pandemics to droughts and more. And while I could be wrong, “local sheep men leader Banner Creighton” doesn’t exactly scream “polite and jolly BFF,” so one could easily imagine he’ll serve as something of an antagonist for Jacob and John Dutton Sr. Here’s hoping Flynn sports some magnificent facial hair for the role, too. Nothing can top Sam Elliott’s immaculate ‘stache in 1883, obviously, but I’m cool with people trying.
This will certainly be a huge post-Game of Thrones role for Flynn, whose most recent theatrical performance came in John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, which was released in the U.S. on the same weekend as GoT’s finale. Since then, he filmed for the now-defunct Dark Tower TV series, which was meant to continue building the live-action franchise, as well as the TV movie The Trick, which aired in the UK in 2021.
Barring Peter Dinklage being the next 1923 cast member to get announced, the neo-western’s cast may never eclipse that of Game of Thrones outright, but it’s hard to hate on everyone that’s been lined up so far.
- Harrison Ford
- Helen Mirren
- James Badge Dale
- Robert Patrick
- Sebastian Roché
- Marley Shelton
- Brian Geraghty
- Darren Mann
- Brandon Sklenar
- Aminah Nieves
- Julia Schlaepfer
Who wouldn’t look forward to seeing Terminator 2’s Robert Patrick playing a sheriff in Taylor Sheridan’s sandbox? Probably the same kind of fool that would try to fuck with Banner Creighton's sheep.
Everyone with Paramount+ subscriptions will be able to check out Jerome Flynn and the rest of the top-notch 1923 cast when it debuts in December. While waiting for yet another awesome cast announcement, head to our 2022 TV premiere schedule to see when Yellowstone Season 5 and other big arrivals are happening.
