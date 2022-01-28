Yellowstone Universe Newcomer Rita Wilson Just Shared Another Sneak Peek At Her Big 1883 Debut

Yellowstone and its spinoffs have already been a pop culture tour de force in recent years, and 1883 probably didn't have to hire several of America’s most well-liked couples in order to cement its place within the fandom. That is exactly what’s happened, however, as the spinoff series signed on husband-and-wife duo Faith Hill and Tim McGraw. Since Season 1 started premiering, it has also landed parts for America’s Sweethearts Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson. Now, the latter is sharing another sneak peek at her upcoming character.

We’ve known for a while Rita Wilson had signed on to play Carolyn during an episode of 1883 this season. She's teased the character in a post before, but this week Wilson also shared a stunning black-and-white photo of her character, a storekeeper at Doan’s Crossing, also mentioning the time is very nearly here to catch her in the role. Take a look.

Tom Hanks was a fun addition to 1883 and the Yellowstone universe in Episode 2. His cameo featured the actor with a great big beard befitting the time period and his character. He popped in to play U.S Civil War General George Meade in the Paramount Plus drama. Now his wife will be following him down the same path, though her role will not be a cameo, but rather a guest-starring role in this weekend’s episode.

Honestly, I’m all for these sneak peeks at guest stars on Yellowstone 1883, but they don’t tell us much about what to expect from Rita Wilson as the character. We do know some details about what’s coming, as Carolyn is expected to interact with Margaret (Faith Hill) during the episode. It sounds like the two may get into their cups, with whiskey mentioned as well.

When Rita Wilson’s role on the series was officially outed , the actress herself mentioned “The secret is out” and that she’d be “ joining my friends [Faith Hill]l and [Tim McGraw] on the streaming series. This tracks, as Tim McGraw also told CinemaBlend that the two couples have been pals for a really long time, so coming together on the show made all the sense in the world. He told us:

He's a great guy. We've been friends for a long time. Rita, his wife, and Faith are best friends, and Tom and I've been friends for 25 years, 24 years. I knew that there was this part in there, and I gave him a call said, 'Hey, would you be interested in showing up doing a cameo in this show that we're doing?' And he goes, 'Tell me when to be there,' and he just showed up.

I’d assume Rita Wilson’s story is fairly similar in regards to how she got involved with the news series. But we’ll find out a whole lot more soon. New episodes of 1883 hit the streamer starting on Sundays at 3:01 a.m. ET – or around midnight PT, as Wilson herself notes. I personally just can't wait to see who else crops up on the 1883 cast list.