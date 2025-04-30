Yellowstone's Beth And Rip Spinoff May Have Revealed Its Title, And It'd Be On Brand For This Franchise

There’s been a dearth of Yellowstone-centric drama since the prequel 1923 wrapped its run earlier in the 2025 TV schedule, but the wait hopefully won’t last forever, with both another prequel (1944) as well as the sequel series headed up by Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser’s Beth and Rip going forward, respectively. The latter has so far only been known by its character-based description, but it appears a tentative official title has surfaced, and like others within this franchise, it won’t win any awards for originality.

The name Yellowstone is all-encompassing enough to apply to just about anything, from the state park to the river to the Paradise Valley ranch that the Dutton family held onto for so many years. But beyond that successful designation, Taylor Sheridan’s various dramas have been christened with increasingly more plain and unimaginative names. So perhaps an abundance of shock is not required upon learning that Beth and Rip’s new spinoff will possibly take on the following title, according to Bloomberg:

Dutton Ranch

I realize there's a certain kind of beauty and effectiveness in aiming for the shortest and easiest TV titles, so that there's no confusion over how to pronounce things (such as Amy Sherman-Palladino's new show Étoile). But Dutton Ranch sounds like a placeholder put into play by someone who'd only seen a single title-card poster for the show without ever watching any episodes.

One reason this rumored title might be worthy of appreciation is that it seems to pointedly distinguish Beth and Rip's land as different from the ranch that John Dutton and his ancestors fought so hard to keep as one massive family-owned tract. But I mean, give it a name with some zazz attached. I mean, at this point, they might as well take a page out of Sam Walton's Walmart playbook and just call it Dutranch.

Of course, Beth isn't the only Dutton family member who owns her own land, even if hers is the only one located far away from the family's former home. I'm talking, of course, about Luke Grimes' Kayce. He hilariously set the deal with Rainwater in the Season 5 finale, albeit by hilariously counting his stipulations incorrectly, that secured a permanent piece of land to live on with Monica and Tate.

But this new sequel show presumably wouldn't be accounting for Kayce's land with its title, seeing as how Grimes is reportedly in discussions with CBS for a procedural-leaning spinoff focusing squarely on Kayce.

As we wait to learn whether or not that title turns out to be legitimate, let's take a look at the titles of Taylor Sheridan's other original TV projects.

1883

Mayor Of Kingstown

The Last Cowboy

Tulsa King

Lioness

Landman

1923

6666 (in development)

1944 (In development)

The Madison (in development)

It's wild that these projects followed the more memorable titles from his cinematic screenplays such as Sicario, Hell or High Water, and Those Who Wish Me Dead. Perhaps the new spinoff will be revealed to have a completely different name, like Family-Owned Land Parcel.

Here's hoping the Dutton Ranch premiere date comes sooner rather than later, with or without an official name change also included. In the meantime, Yellowstone can be streamed in full with a Peacock subscription.