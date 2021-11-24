Yellowstone's 1883 Prequel Full Cast List Strangely Includes A Yellowstone Actor

The highly-anticipated Yellowstone prequel series, 1883, is getting closer and closer. The show is set to premiere on Paramount+ on December 19, and now the streamer has officially announced the full cast for the new series who will be joining Sam Elliott and some other big names. And oddly enough, the Yellowstone prequel set more than a century in the past will feature a Yellowstone actor.

The cast list for 1883 includes The Magnificent Seven’s Martin Sensmeier. It should be pointed out that this isn’t the actor’s first taste of Yellowstone, as he recurred as Martin throughout the parent series' second season as Monica's pool-based physical therapist. When 1883 comes around, he’ll be playing Sam, a Comanche Native-American Warrior that probably doesn't have a whole lot of physical therapy training. Though maybe!

(Image credit: Paramount Network)

While this is a packed cast, it’s interesting to see that Martin Sensmeier will be portraying a completely different character than the one he portrayed on the original series. With this being a prequel , maybe they can spin it in the way that Martin is related to Sam? It’s not the first time that an actor returns to a series or spinoff and plays a different character than they had originally. It’s possible that there will be no connection to the Yellowstone character at all.

1883 may be right around the corner but the original is still crushing it , especially as of late. The Season 4 premiere earlier this month saw some incredibly impressive numbers, with a total of 8.38 million viewers. That audience size more than doubled the Season 3 premiere in June 2020, which saw just over 4 million viewers. There’s no doubt that the 1883 prequel will see high numbers.

Within the prequel's cast, Martin Sensmeier will be joined by Audie Rick (John Dutton Sr.), Marc Rissmann (Josef), Eric Nelsen (Ennis), James Landry Hébert (Wade), Dawn Olivieri (Claire), Emma Malouff (Mary Abel), Alex Fine (Grady), Gratiela Brancusi (Noemi), Anna Fiamora (Risa), Amanda Jaros (Alina), Nichole Galicia (Guinevere), Stephanie Nur (Melodi), and Noah Le Gros (Colton).

This new series is set to follow the Dutton family as they journey through the Great Plains. 1883 retells the Western expansion and will show one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in Montana, known as America’s promised land. Hopefully the series will live up to its predecessor. And hopefully we’ll get some actual Yellowstone characters popping up in flash-forwards to further tell the story of the Dutton family.