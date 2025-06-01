Cole Hauser Provided An Update About The Title Of His Yellowstone Spinoff, And I'm Relieved

While I’m excited for all the upcoming Yellowstone shows , the two premiering on the 2025 TV schedule and in early 2026 that feature the primary characters from the flagship Western are the ones I’m anticipating the most. However, I must admit, I don't love their titles. Both Dutton Ranch (Rip and Beth’s show) and Y: Marshals (Kayce’s series) aren’t my favorite names for shows. However, they’re both working titles. And thankfully, Cole Hauser has provided an update about the name for the Rip and Beth spinoff.

Cole Hauser Confirmed That The Rip And Beth Spinoff Won’t Be Called Dutton Ranch

The release windows for both Kayce’s show and the Rip and Beth spinoff are relatively soon, with the tentatively titled Dutton Ranch expected to come out in late November. However, while the wait to see Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser back on our screens isn’t too long, the title is not set in stone yet, as the Rip actor told Fox News :

Well, first of all, it's not ‘Dutton Ranch.’ That's not the name of it.

There you have it, this upcoming Yellowstone spinoff will not be called Dutton Ranch , according to Cole Hauser.

Along with setting the record straight about the title of his series, he also explained how excited and committed he and Kelly Reilly are to continuing their beloved couple’s story, saying:

We can expect the same that we've been doing for the last seven years. Kelly (Reilly) and I going and working our a-- off trying to create something special.

I’m so sure they really are going to make “something special.” Rip, Beth and their relationship are deeply beloved by Yellowstone fans. So, seeing their story continue feels like a great idea. Thankfully, it shouldn’t be happening under the name Dutton Ranch.

I’m Very Happy It Won’t Be Called Dutton Ranch

My gripes with the name Dutton Ranch are twofold.

First of all, aside from Yellowstone, this franchise doesn’t have the best track record with titles. I’m not a fan of the names 1883 or 1923; they lack creativity and limit the show to only taking place (logically) within one year.

While Dutton Ranch doesn’t have that limiting issue, it does lack the creativity other Taylor Sheridan show titles have – like Yellowstone, Landman, Lioness or Mayor of Kingstown.

For the sake of simplicity, Dutton Ranch fits the bill. However, so do the other aforementioned titles, and they’re a lot catchier to me.

Secondly, I have a hard time with this show being called Dutton Ranch when it will, as far as we know, take place on brand-new land. The Dutton’s ranch is no more after Yellowstone. So, I’d have a hard time shifting this family’s history and ranch to a totally new location.

I realize Beth is a Dutton, so they could name their ranch with her last name. However, again, I think we can get more creative than that and come up with a title that signifies the new chapter Rip and Beth are in.

So, yeah, I’m relieved that Cole Hauser said Dutton Ranch is indeed not the title of his upcoming spinoff. Now, I really can’t wait for the show, because, while what I really just want is to see Rip and Beth’s story continue, I also desperately want to know what their next tale will be called.