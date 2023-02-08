You People Star Claims Kiss At The End Of The Movie With Jonah Hill And Lauren London Was Faked, And I Had No Idea

When the latest Eddie Murphy and Jonah Hill comedic effort , You People, landed on streaming for those with a Netflix subscription, viewers were quick to take to the movie. Despite some controversy and not so great reviews, it’s spent most of the time since its release as the number one film on the service, only recently being relegated to the second most popular movie in Netflix’s top 10 trending movies list. But, we’re now hearing from one of the actors that the kiss at the end of the comedy, between Hill and Lauren London, was actually faked, and I really couldn’t tell at all.

What Does One You People Star Say About The Ending Kiss?

For those who haven’t yet watched the cringey comedic movie , it follows Amira (London) and Ezra (Hill), a Muslim and Jewish (respectively) interracial couple who hit some major snags when they realize that their families just might not be able to get along because of their wildly differing opinions on race and religion. The last few moments of the tale features a celebratory kiss between the two characters after things are (basically) worked out, but while speaking about the movie on the Brilliant Idiots podcast, You People cast member Andrew Schulz claimed that Ezra and Amira’s finale smooch was really created with CGI. As he tells it:

I'm there, I'm watching the wedding, and I see them go in for the kiss and their faces stop like this far. And I'm like, 'I wonder how they're going to play that in the movie. Oh, they're probably just going to cut right there. But in the movie, you could see their faces come close, and then you can see their faces morph a little bit into a fake kiss.

You know, with all the mostly negative thoughts I had about this motion picture, at no point in time during that kiss or after did I come anywhere near suspecting that it was maybe done with CGI. From what I can see right now, no one else involved with the movie has confirmed that this is true, but if it is, I think whoever was in charge of smooshing those faces together to make a kiss really did a pretty good job.

In fact, I’ve now watched that moment probably a dozen times to see if it looks even remotely wonky, and I’m not picking up on anything. Though, it did make me wonder if we see Amira and Ezra kiss at other times in the movie, and if those instances might seem off, and from what I can tell (with no actual expertise in spotting CGI trickery) their two other kisses appear equally real.

Before revealing this intriguing tidbit, Schulz did say that he maybe shouldn’t share his behind the scenes info. But, we’re all wondering now if he really did spill some secretive beans, so I can bet that a lot of people will be heading back to the movie to see whether or not they can now spot a fake kiss that they didn’t notice before.