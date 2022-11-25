Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon: An Updated Cast List For The Netflix Movie, Including Charlie Hunnam And Justice League’s Ray Fisher

Following his time in the DC Extended Universe helming Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and his version of Justice League (not to be confused with Joss Whedon’s theatrical version), Zack Snyder made the jump to Netflix, first directing the zombie heist movie Army of the Dead for the platform. In addition to crafting the stories for the prequel Army of Thieves and the upcoming anime series Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas with Shay Hatten, Snyder will helm the direct sequel Planet of the Dead, but the filmmaker isn’t just delivering tales involving the undead to Netflix subscribers. He also has a sci-fi epic on the way called Rebel Moon.

Originally envisioned as a Star Wars movie that Zack Snyder pitched to Lucasfilm prior to the company being purchased by Disney, Rebel Moon sees a peaceful colony at the edge of the galaxy being threatened by the armies of the tyrannical Regent Balisarius. In response, the colony’s citizens task a young woman with a mysterious past to recruit warriors from nearby planets to help them take a stand against Balisarius and his forces. Among the things we know about Rebel Moon is that tale, which Snyder co-wrote with Shay Hatten and Kurt Johnstad, will unfold across two movies shot back-to-back.

But even just keeping our focus on the first installment, an impressive collection of actors has been assembled, including Sons of Anarchy’s Charlie Hunnam and Justice League’s Ray Fisher. But before we get to them, let’s talk about who’s playing the main protagonist.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Sofia Boutella

The enigmatic woman in Rebel Moon who’s seeking warriors to help protect this colony is named Kora, and she’ll be played by Sofia Boutella. She made a big splash in the mid-2010s starring in blockbusters like Kingsman: The Secret Service, Star Trek Beyond, The Mummy and Atomic Blonde. In more recent years, Boutella has appeared in Prisoners of the Ghostland, Settlers, SAS Rogue Heroes and the “The Viewing” episode of Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities, which also streams on Netflix. Since Kora is Rebel Moon’s main protagonist, count on seeing more of her in Rebel Moon Part 2 rather than biting the dust during the first half.

(Image credit: Miramax)

Charlie Hunnam

As indicated earlier, Charlie Hunnam collected a lot of fans from his time playing Jax Teller in the FX series Sons of Anarchy, and he jumped back into the TV realm in 2022 to lead Shantaram, which can be streamed with an Apple TV+ subscription. Film-wise, Hunnam’s credits include Children of Men, Pacific Rim, Crimson Peak, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, Triple Frontier and The Gentlemen. There’s no word yet on who he’s playing in Rebel Moon, though I’d imagine the odds are stronger towards his character being a protagonist rather than an antagonist.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Ray Fisher

It’s not exaggerating to say that Zack Snyder launched Ray Fisher’s film career, as the actor’s first cinematic credit was cameoing in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice as Victor Stone, a.k.a. Cyborg. Fisher then made his full debut as Cyborg in Justice League, and in addition to Zack Snyder’s Justice League showing off his original performance as the cybernetic superhero, the actor also came back to shoot new footage for the four-hour cut. Fisher had been set to reprise Cyborg in The Flash, but he was written out after he refused to work on any project involving then-DC Films president Walter Hamada. Post-DCEU, Fisher has starred in True Detective Season 3 and the ABC limited series Women of the Movement, and now he’s re-teaming with Snyder on Rebel Moon, where he’s reportedly playing a resistance fighter named Blood Axe.

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Ed Skrein

Unless there’s a yet-to-be-revealed puppet master operating in the shadows, it’s pretty clear that Regent Balisarius is Rebel Moon’s main antagonist. Originally Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Rupert Friend was supposed to play Balisarius, but after exiting the production due to scheduling issues (per Deadline), Ed Skrein took over the role. Skrein is no stranger to playing villains, as evidenced by his work in Deadpool and Alita: Battle Angel. You may also recognize him from If Beale Street Could Talk, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, Midway and Naked Singularity, as well as being the first Daario Naharis on Game of Thrones. As with Boutella, it’s a safe bet Skrein will make it through to Rebel Moon Part 2 since Balisarius’ defeat will make for one hell of a climactic closer.

(Image credit: Disney)

Djimon Hounsou

Although Rebel Moon marks the first time that Djimon Hounsou and Zack Snyder have worked together, like Ray Fisher, Hounsou has some DCEU experience under his belt from playing The Wizard in Shazam!, Black Adam and the upcoming Shazam! Fury of the Gods, as well as voicing King Ricou in Aquaman. Hounsou also lent his talents to the MCU as Korath in Guardians of the Galaxy and Captain Marvel, and his other notable credits include Amistad, Gladiator, Blood Diamond, Constantine, Furious 7, A Quiet Place Part II and The King’s Man. In Rebel Moon, Hounsou will play General Titus, and we got an intense portrait of the actor in character. However, it hasn’t been clarified yet if Titus is affiliated with Balisarius or Kora and the colony.

(Image credit: HBO)

Anthony Hopkins

While we won’t be seeing Anthony Hopkins in Rebel Moon, we will hear him as the voice of what sounds like an important character: Jimmy, who’s described as “an impossibly sentient JC1435 mechanized battle robot and one-time defender of the slain King.” Presumably it was Balisarius who killed the King and took the throne, and assuming that Jimmy wasn’t reprogrammed to serve the malevolent regent, I suspect that either the robot either found his way to the colony that’s now being threatened, or Kora will cross paths with him during her journey and recruit him to the cause. Hopkins’ recent credits include Thor: Ragnarok, The Father, The Son, Armageddon Time and HBO’s Westworld.

(Image credit: Focus Features)

Jena Malone

Rebel Moon marks Jena Malone’s third collaboration with Zack Snyder, having previously played Rocket in Sucker Punch and Jenet Klyburn in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’s “Ultimate Edition.” Malone is also well known for playing Johanna Mason in the latter three Hunger Games movies, Hope Harlingen in Inherent Vice and Sage Ross in Nocturnal Animals. Along with Rebel Moon, Malone is part of the ensemble cast for Kevin Costner’s Western saga Horizon.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Cary Elwes

Although Cary Elwes is still arguably best known for starring as Westley/DreadPirate Roberts in The Princess Bride and Dr. Lawrence Gordon in the Saw movies, the man’s popped up in a fair amount of high-profile projects over the last several years. Stranger Things fans will remember him as Mayor Larry Kline in Season 3, he had a stint on the Amazon Prime Video as Gavin Hawk in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and he also starred as Professor Gelson in the Black Christmas remake. Along with his role in Rebel Moon, we’ll be seeing Elwes in the near future opposite Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One.

(Image credit: Showtime)

Corey Stoll

Superhero genre fans will recognize Corey Stoll as Darren Cross, a.k.a. Yellowjacket, in Ant-Man, and in 2021, he played supporting roles in The Many Saints of Newark and West Side Story. TV viewers, on the other hand, may have seen Stoll in shows like House of Cards, The Strain, Girls and Billions. Either way, Rebel Moon is the actor’s second time working on a Netflix project, having previously recurred in the first season of the One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest prequel Ratched.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Cleopatra Coleman

After kicking off her acting career appearing in various Australian movies and TV shows, Cleopatra Coleman gained popularity stateside starring with Will Forte in The Last Man on Earth. Following that show’s conclusion, Coleman led the short-lived TV series White Famous with Jamie Foxx, appeared in the Netflix movie In the Shadow of the Moon and recurred in five episodes of Hulu’s Dopesick, among other projects. Rebel Moon is arguably her most blockbuster-y project yet.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Fra Fee

In addition to boast a large number of impressive theatre credits, film fans might recognize Fra Free for playing Courfeyrac in 2012’s Les Misérables or Hench in Amazon’s Cinderella, which came out in 2019. If you’re a Marvel Cinematic Universe fan though, you’ll certainly recognize him as Kazi from Disney+’s Hawkeye series. Perhaps that in combination with Rebel Moon will pave the way for Free to score more action-related projects.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Stuart Martin

Although Rebel Moon is the first time Stuart Martin has been directed by Zack Snyder in a live-action, he is already affiliated with a franchise tied to the filmmaker. That’s because he appeared as Brad Cage, a.k.a. Alexis Broschini, in the previously-mentioned Army of Thieves, which was directed by its lead actor, Matthias Schweighöfer. Martin also starred in the entirety of the Jamestown series and has been playing Detective Inspector William Wellington in Miss Scarlet and The Duke. Additionally, Martin is voicing a role in Snyder’s upcoming animated series Twilight of the Gods.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Michiel Huisman

Remember when I said that Ed Skrein was the first actor to play Daario Naharis in Game of Thrones: Well here’s a twist: the second Daario is appearing in Rebel Moon too! Aside from the HBO series, Michiel Huisman’s major TV credits include Treme, Nashville, Orphan Black, The Haunting of Hill House and The Flight Attendant Season 1. Moviegoers might remember him from the likes of World War Z, The Age of Adaline and Kate.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Doona Bae

While the majority of Doona Bae professional endeavors come from her home country of South Korea, as far as her English-speaking work goes, the actress has notably collaborated with The Wachowskis twice, on Cloud Atlas (playing multiple roles) and the Netflix series Sense8. THR’s sources claim that Bae is appearing in Rebel Moon as “a nemesis who is proficient with a sword.” If that’s true, expect her to pose trouble for Kora and her allies.

(Image credit: The CW)

Staz Nair

Yet another Game of Thrones veteran has been looped into Rebel Moon, with Staz Nair having recurred in Seasons 6-8 as Qhono. However, Nair is arguably better known for playing CatCo reporter William Dey in Supergirl’s final two seasons. Rebel Moon will be Nair’s second time performing in a feature-length film.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Alfonso Herrera

Although most of Alfonso Herrera’s work is in Spanish-language projects, but he has starred in a number of high-profile offerings from the United States. You may know him as Hernando Fuentes from Sense8, Father Tomas Ortega from the short-lived Exorcist TV series, Javier Jimenez in Queen of the South or Javi Elizondro from Ozark. Herrera also voiced Krypto the Superdog for the Latin American version of DC League of Super-Pets, but it’s safe to say that Rebel Moon is his biggest movie yet.

(Image credit: Zack Busch)

E. Duffy

E. Duffy is a relative newcomer to the acting scene, with their prior credits being the short films Jeanne Alone, Sleepyhead, Lucky Me, Girlfriends and Acid Noir. Rebel Moon will be their first time acting in a feature-length film, and supposedly they’re playing a character named Milieus.

(Image credit: ABC Me)

Charlotte Maggi

Charlotte Maggi also has one of the lighter resumes of the Rebel Moon cast members, having previously appeared in the TV shows MaveriX and Summer Love. Perhaps working on Rebel Moon will result in Maggi being brought onto other major movies and TV shows.

(Image credit: Paramount+)

Sky Yang

Aside from a minor role in 2018’s Tomb Raider, most of you have likely seen Sky Yang either in the Irish TV series Holding or playing Ruben in two episodes of Paramount+’s Halo series. Now we wait to see how he fits into the Rebel Moon picture.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Rhian Rees

Finally, we have Rhian Rees, who played Emma in five episodes of the short-lived series Disengaged and has also popped up in the likes of Halloween (the 2018 version), The Send-Off, Nope and the upcoming Damian Chazelle movie Babylon. So Rebel Moon marks another solid film credit to add to her resume.

It remains to be seen when Rebel Moon will premiere on Netflix, but keep your eyes peeled here for additions to the cast and more details about who the people we’ve gone over are playing. Rebel Moon has the potential to be one of the platform’s biggest hits ever, so I’m intrigued to see how the first part of this sci-fi epic turns out.