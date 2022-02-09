Rebel Moon: Zack Snyder's Netflix Movie Has Cast A Justice League Alum And More

Zack Snyder's upcoming science-fiction blockbuster Rebel Moon is starting to really get cooking. The filmmaker has already cast a number of talented actors for the Netflix movie, which is going into production soon, but today he nearly doubled the size of the ensemble by adding a Justice League star and an Academy Award-nominee, among others.

The writer/director announced the news on his official Twitter account – posting that Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou, Doona Bae, and Ray Fisher have all signed deals that will see them take parts in Rebel Moon. You can check out Zack Snyder's message on Twitter below, which also includes what we have to assume is concept art from the upcoming film:

Honored to welcome this incredible cast to Rebel Moon. Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou, Doona Bae, and Ray Fisher join previously announced Sofia Boutella. Jena Malone, Staz Nair, E. Duffy, Charlotte Maggi, & Sky Yang round out the cast. More to come. Let's go! #RebelMoon @Netflix pic.twitter.com/a9Zpmt2BzWFebruary 9, 2022 See more

Additionally, Netflix has revealed an official plot synopsis for the film via the Netflix Geeked Twitter account, which details Rebel Moon as being about a mysterious woman who goes planet hopping in search of warriors who will stand with her in a fight against an enemy named Regent Balisarius. You can see the full text below:

REBEL MOON is set in a peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy that finds itself threatened by the armies of the tyrannical Regent Balisarius. Its only hope is a young woman with a mysterious past who seeks out warriors from neighboring planets to help them take a stand.February 9, 2022 See more

Rebel Moon will mark the first time that Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou, and Doona Bae work with Zack Snyder, but obviously Ray Fisher previously collaborated with the filmmaker on Justice League – playing the role of Victor Stone a.k.a. Cyborg. Unfortunately there aren't any official details regarding what parts the actors will be playing in the new Netflix blockbuster, but The Hollywood Reporter has some leads on a few character IDs.

According to the trade's sources, Djimon Hounsou will play a character named General Titus, and Ray Fisher is playing a hero called Blood Axe. The report doesn't mention a name for Bae Doona's role, but it says she is "a nemesis who is proficient with a sword."

If all goes according to plan, Rebel Moon may end up being Zack Snyder's most ambitious movie production yet, as it is a two-parter that will see both halves filmed this year. The current schedule will see the blockbuster start principal photography in April and come to an end in November. Release dates have not yet been announced (which is normal for Netflix), but given the scale of the project one has to wonder just how long the post-production process is going to take. If the streaming service were to announce that we won't see the finished product before 2024, I can't say I'd be all that surprised.

With nearly two months still to go before Rebel Moon starts its epic production phase, it's possible that the project still isn't done adding to its impressive cast, so stay tuned for any news or updates on that front. And while you start to calculate just how long you may have to wait for the new Zack Snyder film (as well as everything else he's working on), you can check out all of the features scheduled to hit Netflix this year with our 2022 Netflix Movie Schedule.