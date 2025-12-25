Critics Have Seen Anaconda, And They’re Saying The Same Thing About Jack Black And Paul Rudd’s ‘Hacky’ Meta Reboot
The meta remake hits theaters today.
We’re living in a world of reboots and legacy sequels — which isn’t likely to change with 2026’s movie releases — but at least with Jack Black and Paul Rudd’s latest adventure, we can expect a remake that’s wildly different from the original. Anaconda centers around buddies who set out to film an amateur version of the 1997 cult classic, only to happen upon their own serpentine killer. Critics have seen the movie, and they mostly agree it’s not as much fun as it thinks it is.
Along with Paul Rudd and Jack Black, the upcoming action movie stars Steve Zahn and Thandiwe Newton, and adding to the meta-ness of it all, Ice Cube makes his return. Moviegoers’ first reactions praised it for its comedy and surprising amount of heart, but Matt Donato of IGN is definitely not a fan, giving the movie a “Bad” 4 out of 10 for making a mockery out of the beloved, perfectly cheesy 1997 original. For such an outside-the-box concept, Anaconda reads generic, with potty humor, overplayed needledrops and Tropic Thunder-esque pyrotechnics. Donato says:
William Bibbiani of The Wrap says the big-budget remake feels like it’s punching down at the actual Anaconda sequels and those who enjoy them. If you’re going to make a movie about how ridiculous the 1997 movie is, Bibbiani says, you have to actually be better than it and its sequels. Instead we get potty humor and side plots that go nowhere and aren’t fun. The critic concludes:
David Ehrlich of IndieWire rates the meta-sequel a C, calling it a “soggy first draft” that is so “shoddily made” that it completely undermines the fun that it’s meant to celebrate. Ehrlich does, however, enjoy that there are two jokes made at Jon Voight’s expense. The critic writes:
It’s not all bad, though. Liz Shannon Miller of Consequence says it’s OK for a movie to just be funny without digging too deep. The critic gives the movie a B, admitting that it’s far less scary than the original, purposely trading horror for laughs. Miller writes:
As a fan of 1997’s Anaconda, I’m pretty disappointed to read that critics aren’t enjoying this reboot. With 76 critics weighing in on Rotten Tomatoes at the time of this writing, only 50 percent have given the movie a positive score. However, there’s no denying Jack Black and Paul Rudd’s comedic potential, so if this is a title you’ve been looking forward to, don’t let the critics stop you!
Anaconda is in theaters now.
