After Meeting With Zack Snyder, It Sounds Like James Gunn Is Planning A Batman And Superman Movie For The DCU?

The superhero genre continues to be wildly popular, although it's going through a bit of a transitional period right now. The former DCEU (which is streaming with a Max subscription) ended, and co-CEO James Gunn is crafting a new DC shared universe. While Gunn met with director Zack Snyder, he also confirmed on social media that he's planning his own crossover project for Batman and Superman. Sign me up!

Snyder's vision for Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice was somewhat controversial, given Bruce Wayne's jaded and violent nature in the film. But seeing these two heroes together on the big screen was thrilling, and one fan posted on Bluesky "one can only hope that [James Gunn]'s vision for DCU movies somehow eventually builds towards this scene." The filmmaker gave a short and sweet answer, posting:

Yes!

Well, that's exciting. It looks like the DCU is going to be building to the point were Batman and Superman get to appear together and interact. Exactly when this might happen is a complete mystery for the time being, despite how much we know about the first slate of projects, titled Gods and Monsters.

Fans who spent years watching the DC movies in order will remember how the DCEU gave us crossovers early, but then slowed down and pivoted to more director-driven, independent projects. But with James Gunn now in charge of the studio's creative vision, he should presumably be telling a much more methodical story.

The timing of James Gunn's comments about Batman and Superman and posting a photo with Zack Snyder just days later is no doubt going to turn the heads of DC fans out there. Some folks have been hoping that Snyder would return to the studio to work on a project under Gunn's new vision, although there's been no indication that is actually happening. As a reminder, you can check out the photo of the two filmmakers below:

A post shared by James Gunn (@jamesgunn) A photo posted by on

Zack Snyder helped to kickstart the old DCEU, and his fans have continued to rally for Warner Bros. to #RestoreTheSnyderVerse and let the director produce his two Justice League sequels. But there's been no indication that the studio has any interest in making this financial investment, especially while a new shared universe is coming together.

While we've got an outline of the upcoming DC movies, there are still countless questions surrounding the burgeoning cinematic universe. We got our first project in the new franchise with Creature Commandos, all eyes are on what Gunn has up his sleeve for the first movie: Superman. The pressure is on, but the Superman trailer certainly looks awesome.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

All will be revealed when Superman hits theaters on July 11th, although we shouldn't expect to see Batman pop up throughout its runtime. But the DC movie, which is part of the 2025 movie release list, will feature a number of other heroes alongside Clark Kent.