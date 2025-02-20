James Gunn Totally Met With Zack Snyder Recently, And Fans Are Freaking Out About Him Possibly Joining The DCU

The superhero genre continues to be wildly popular, with a number of shared universes competing for box office supremacy. Zack Snyder kickstarted the DCEU (streaming now with a Max subscription), although that franchise has ended and co-CEO James Gunn is beginning a new on. Snyder and Gunn recently posted a photo together, leading fans to wonder if the Man of Steel filmmaker might get in on one of the upcoming DC Movies.

The new DC Universe's first slate of projects is titled Gods and Monsters, and will begin its life in theaters with James Gunn's Superman movie. There's always some chatter from fans hoping that Warner Bros. will #RestoreTheSnyderVerse and given the titular filmmaker the chance to film his two Justice League sequels. That chatter will no doubt be buoyed thanks to Gunn's Instagram post with his fellow superhero director, check it out below:

How sweet is that? While it might be easy for these two creatives to have some sort of competition thanks to their respective histories with DC, there's no evidence of it. Indeed, Gunn and Snyder seem to have great respect for each other.

As anyone could have predicted, the comment section is filled with fans who love seeing the two directors together. While some are merely sharing their excitement, others are hopeful that Snyder might work on a project in the DCU or even an Elseworlds story like The Batman. Some comments include:

If only the DC fandom can be this mature- @antoniohernandez

He gonna direct a DCU elseworlds film? @gordiesgram

Hopefully there is peace. No more Gunn v Snyder hate @_tylerhodge_

Here’s an idea, give @zsnyderofficial his old Justice League lineup back and have him turn it into The Crime Syndicate in your new DCU! Cavill as Ultraman, Affleck as Owlman and Gadot as Super Woman would be beyond perfect!!!🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 @waynenhorne

Please, he needs to direct one DCU movie @yuriapsy

Of course, there's no actual proof or indication that the two are talking about a DC collaboration. James Gunn is in charge of the studio's creative vision, and he's crafting a new shared universe that spans movie, TV, animation, and video games.

Fans who spent years watching the DC movies in order will remember how the DCEU came together as a direct result of Zack Snyder. Man of Steel kicked things off, and he helped to expand the shared universe with Batman v Superman and Justice League. Of course, the latter project had a very unique life, even years after its initial release.

After years of fan campaigning, Warner Bros. allowed the 300 director to complete and release Zack Snyder's Justice League. This was a more faithful adaptation of his original vision, and teased where the story might have gone if sequels were produced. While some fans were satisfied with finally seeing this movie, others have kept the pressure on the studio to give him two more movies. Unfortunately, there's no indication this is happening, especially not in the 2025 movie release list.