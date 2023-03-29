Ahead Of Aquaman 2, Jason Momoa Weighs In On His Character’s Future In The DCU

DCU fans, we find ourselves in a major transition moment in the Warner Bros superhero universe, don’t we? A few months back, the studio did some reshuffling behind the scenes, leading James Gunn and Peter Safran to step up as the co-chairs and CEOS of DC Studios and a new future for its cinematic world. Following their announced slate, DCU Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters will be rebooting a lot of thing, starting with a new Superman movie in 2025. Jason Momoa has now shared his take on what it will all mean for his version of Aquaman.

Jason Momoa’s Aquaman was born out of Zack Snyder’s take on the DCU, which is currently crumbling, between Henry Cavill’s exit as the Man of Steel and Patty Jenkins’ next Wonder Woman movie being scrapped . Could the actor be the next casualty of the DCU’s shakeup? Here’s what Momoa recently said:

Peter [Safran]’s my producer [on Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom], and is a dear friend. I absolutely think Aquaman will be involved in the DCU. It’s on, bro – there’s no one bigger than Aquaman! But, also, I hope people are excited to see the new one. It’s fun. I really enjoy doing comedy. There’s some really funny stuff with Patrick Wilson. I really adore him. We had a great time working together. It’s like we’re brothers. There’s a lot of cool stuff happening in this one.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (Image credit: Warner Bros) Release Date: December 25, 2023 (Theaters)

Directed By: James Wan

Written By: David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick

Starring; Jason Momoa, Patrick Wilson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Amber Heard, Dolph Lundgren, Temuera Morrison, Nicole Kidman, Jani Zhao, Vincent Regan, Randall Park, Pilou Asbæk

When James Gunn announced the revamped upcoming DC movies slate last month, it did not include another Aquaman sequel being greenlit that stars Jason Momoa. However, as the actor recently told CinemaBlend’s sister site, Total Film , he’s not expecting to be out of a job as the beloved comic book hero. The long-awaited Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom hits theaters this December following a disappointing opening weekend for Shazam! Fury of the Gods and this summer’s release of Blue Beetle and The Flash, with the latter expected to reset the universe just in time for the transition at Warner Bros to occur.

One would imagine Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’s commercial success will be a major determining factor in whether DC Studios decides to keep Jason Momoa’s Arthur Curry on board. The first movie, which came out in 2018, was a huge hit, scoring $1.148 billion worldwide at the box office. Five years later, we’ll have to see where the tide takes the Aquaman franchise.

Momoa sounds confident about The Lost Kingdom nine months ahead of the movie’s release, and perhaps there is a place for his Aquaman in the DCU future. Back in January, Momoa took to social media to share that h e had just gotten “great news” during a meeting with Warner Bros , but he couldn’t say what it was. Is it possible that another Aquaman movie is already in the works, but under wraps?

In terms of the future of the DCU, there’s currently more questions than answers, but we do know starting in 2025 with Superman: Legacy, we’ll certainly find ourselves in a new era of DC Comics film adaptations.