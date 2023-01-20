Jason Momoa Posts Cryptic Video After Meeting With DC, Could He Really Be Playing Lobo Next?

Actor Jason Momoa’s starpower has steadily been growing for years, starting with his brief but truly iconic run on Game of Thrones. While he’s been working non-stop in major projects like Dune, he’s most synonymous with his run as Aquaman in the DCEU. But after the studio got new leadership by Peter Safran and James Gunn , fans have wondered about his superheroic future. Momoa recently posted a cryptic video after meeting with DC, and I have to wonder: could he really be playing Lobo next?

Over the years Jason Momoa has mentioned that the DC antihero Lobo is a character he adores. And when Gunn and Safan took over and started making sweeping changes to the shared universe (such as Henry Cavill’s departure as Superman ), fans online wondered if Momoa might be able to switch characters for this new vision. Now the actor is once again putting the internet into a frenzy, sharing an Instagram Story (via Twitter ) fresh out of a meeting with Warner Bros. He seems thoroughly psyched about whatever went down, calling it “great news.” Check it out for yourself below:

Jason Momoa reveals that he has VERY EXCITING news related to DC Studios coming very soon… 👀👀💥 pic.twitter.com/uZ2ACClDrUJanuary 19, 2023 See more

Talk about an enthusiastic reaction. Jason Momoa is literally screaming with excitement about his future at DC. While he was careful not to reveal anything about what’s being planned at the studio, it seems like he really wants to. Let’s just hope that Warner Bros. doesn’t keep the general public in the dark for too long.

Jason Momoa’s video on social media is akin to one he made four years ago, when leaving WB and being psyched about his role as Aquaman in the DCEU. There’s no telling what is coming next, but he called it “amazing” and told the likes of James Gunn and Peter Safran that he loved them. Of course, the biggest question is whether that means more movies as Aquaman, or a change to try something new as the antihero Lobo.

(Image credit: DC Comics)

DC's new leadership has made a number of surprising changes to the studio already, including scrapped Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman 3, and leaving Black Adam out of the next phase of movies. While there has been some backlash aimed at James Gunn and Peter Safran over their bold swings, Jason Momoa has been a vocal supporter of them. What's more, he's been teasing that a dream project is going to come together as a result of their collaboration.

Of course, Jason Momoa has already been able to work with James Gunn within the DCEU. Namely through his cameo as Aquaman in the Season 1 finale of Peacemaker. Of course, whatever the duo have planned for his comic book future will be an even closer partnership. Although those plans are a complete mystery to the public for the time being. But Gunn has teased that there will be a big announcement coming at the end of January regarding the plans for the shared universe.

The next DC movie hitting theaters is Shazam! Fury of the Gods on March 17th. In the meantime, check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience. Although the new changes to the DCEU will likely be seen in 2024.