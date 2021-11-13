Another Familiar Guardians Of The Galaxy Character Has Been Confirmed For Vol. 3

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 just got started on its production this week. The third installment from the Marvel Studios franchise will reunite Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillian, Vin Diesel and friends as James Gunn’s blockbuster series is set to continue in 2023. Amidst this, we’ve learned that Sylvester Stallone has also joined the cast and crew following his Stakar Ogord being introduced in Vol. 2.

He’s Rocky and Rambo, but the actor also pleasantly surprised fans when he appeared in the 2017 Guardians of the Galaxy sequel as the legendary Ravager captain and leader of the Stakar Ravager Clan. Stallone spilled the news in an Instagram post , which you can check out below:

In the post, Sly Stallone just casually brings up that he is in fact on the set of the next Guardians of the Galaxy film to show fans one of the behind-the-scenes processes that goes into making a massive movie like it. He shared a video of himself surrounded by a ton of cameras that were about to capture him from all angles and film “every expression you could possibly have,” according to Stallone.

The actor said that the purpose of the cameras was for something called “face duplication,” which allows the filmmakers to use the data from this when he’s not around. It’s a really interesting behind-the-scenes video that many of us have never seen before, and is pretty mind-blowing. The filmmakers would likely use this to likely replicate Stallone's face for a CGI shot and so forth.

Sylvester Stallone is a filmmaker himself, of course, previously making a number of Rocky movies , among other projects. He also was nominated for three Oscars, two of which were for the original Rocky in 1977 after United Artists took a chance and let an unknown like him star in his own script. The rest is history, as the 75-year-old actor has since racked up over 80 acting credits, including Hollywood’s very own MCU.

When last we saw the Guardians of the Galaxy, the crew was involved in saving the universe during Avengers: Endgame . At the end of the 2019 team-up film, Peter Quill and the other Guardians were set to go to find Zoe Saldana’s Gamora, and Chris Hemsworth’s Thor also boarded their ship. Now we know that the Guardians will have a role in the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder before they step into the third movie, considering they were on set .