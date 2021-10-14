Ant-Man's Paul Rudd Praises Quantumania Co-Star Jonathan Majors On His Kang Performance

After Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lily’s Ant-Man and the Wasp helped save the universe in 2019’s monumental Marvel film, Avengers: Endgame, the small but mighty team will be back for their sequel called Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, coming in 2023. The movie will notably feature Lovecraft Country star Jonathan Majors as the all-powerful villain Kang the Conqueror . As production of the film remains underway, Rudd is sharing his experience with the talented actor.

Paul Rudd is gearing up for the release of Ghostbusters: Afterlife next month and in between said a little something about what it’s been like to work with the emerging talent, who recently popped up in movies like Da 5 Bloods, The Last Black Man In San Francisco and next week’s Netflix release , The Harder They Fall. In Rudd’s words to Variety :

I’ve loved everything he’s done, and I see what he’s doing in this, and I’m knocked out by it. It is really fun to bring new people into the fold, and the enthusiasm that people have is palpable.

Jonathan Majors made his debut into the Marvel Cinematic Universe earlier this year when he appeared in the season finale of Loki , as Tom Hiddleston’s Asgardian villain meets a variant of Kang known as “He Who Remains.” Majors’ role will come center stage in Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania, but for the time being Rudd’s kind words about the actor will have to suffice.

The third Ant-Man film will also see the return of Michelle Pfeiffer’s Janet Van Dyne, Michael Douglas’ Dr. Hank Pym and a grown up Cassie Lang, to be played by Kathryn Newton of Big Little Lies and Detective Pikachu – instead of Emma Fuhrmann, who appeared in Avengers: Endgame and has since been replaced . The actor was briefly in the Russo Brothers film, but shared that she was “sad” to hear that she would not get to return. Newton will get to play Cassie as she presumably gets powers like her father and takes on her own superhero title.

Kang the Conqueror is best known for being a villain to the Fantastic Four, but he’s also notably a time traveler from far into the future and a descendant of Reed Richards. Before we can understand how Jonathan Majors’ Kang fits into the MCU, there’s six other movies in line to go first: Eternals in just a couple weeks, Spider-Man: Far From Home at the end of the year, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and The Marvels in 2022.