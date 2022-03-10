Aquaman 2's Director Shares Snowy Scene He's Working On, Talks Being Grateful For The 'Extra Time' After Movie Gets Pushed Back

The DC Extended Universe is known for keeping the fandom on their collective toes, and that definitely happened this week. Warner Bros. went forward with a massive release date shift , with a number of upcoming DC movies like Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom being delayed. Now director James Wan has shared a snowy scene he’s working on, and talked about being grateful for the “extra time.”

James Wan is a visionary filmmaker, who is one of the biggest names in modern horror. He took that work ethic to the DCEU for Aquaman, debuting cutting edge technology and wirework to give the cast a sense of weightlessness underwater. Fans can’t wait to see what he’s got up his sleeve for the sequel The Lost Kingdom, but they’re going to have to hold on for a bit longer thanks to its delay. Wan responded to this news on social media, posting:

Well, there you have it. While audiences are eager to dive back into the underwater corner of the DC Extended Universe, James Wan seems happy to have a little extra time to finish his work on Aquaman 2. After all, it takes a ton of visual effects and editing to pull together such an ambitious blockbuster. And smart money says the sequel will be even more visually wild than the original.

The above update about Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom comes to us from the personal Instagram of James Wan. In the image we see Wan’s home office, with four screens that he’s using to help put together the theatrical cut of the DC sequel. Not much is known about Jason Momoa’s second solo flick, but set photos have revealed there’s a snowy location in play . We’ll just have to see how this influences the movie’s plot and action.

The Aquaman franchise holds a special place in the overall DCEU. Because following the disappointing performance of Justice League’s theatrical cut, James Wan’s underwater blockbuster proved what the universe was truly capable of. A sequel was quickly ordered by the studio, in addition to a horror-infused spinoff The Trench. Unfortunately that spinoff has since been scrapped by Warner Bros., allowing Wan to put his full focus on The Lost Kingdom.

While the future of the DCEU remains largely a mystery, it does seem like Warner Bros. is invested in the continued career of Jason Momoa as Aquaman. In addition to his upcoming sequel, he recently was featured in a hilarious cameo during Peacemaker’s finale on HBO Max. And with Momoa also a producer and writer on Aquaman 2, smart money says the Game of Thrones icon isn’t going anywhere.