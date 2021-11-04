As Batwoman Drama Heats Up With Jada, One Major Question Looms Over Season 3

Spoilers ahead for the fourth episode of Batwoman Season 3 on The CW.

Batwoman’s Jada Jet didn’t exactly seem like a nice person when she arrived in Season 3 of The CW series, but man, she’s really outdoing herself. The CEO of Jet Industries has been nothing but cruel to Ryan ever since Ryan found out Jet was her mother and even hatched a plan to have the son she claimed, Marquis, frozen solid with the use of Mr. Freeze’s tech. That’s cold-blooded but doesn’t necessarily explain her icy attitude towards Ryan, which has me wondering why. Put simply, fans need more information, which leads to a major question: who is Ryan’s father?

Ryan’s father is another piece of the puzzle, which could potentially explain why Jada is so cruel to her daughter. Of course, it’s not hard to believe someone like Jada could have a lot of enemies, though she does seem very interested in taking shots at Wayne Enterprises. Could that be tied to the fact that Ryan is currently acting as the CEO, or because she fell in love with another former employee of the rival corporation?

It’s not a bad theory, not to mention a cool reveal that Ryan’s father could be closer to the Bat-Family than Batwoman initially made apparent. It’s possible that Ryan’s father could be Lucius Fox, which would then make Ryan siblings with Luke. It’s a wild theory, but not exactly something out of the realm of possibility. It’s also something the Lucius AI in Luke’s suit could answer if prompted the right way, so keep an eye on that helmet as the season goes on.

Another much wilder theory is that Ryan’s father is Bruce Wayne. I, personally, love the theory, but that seems like a massive reveal for Batwoman. It is true that the Arrowverse has gotten to play more with Batman lore in recent years, but to introduce a new child of Batman to the mix? Again, I would love to see something like that happen, especially to raise interest in Batwoman, but it’d be about the most significant Batman reveal in Arrowverse history.

Whoever Ryan Wilder’s dad is seems to be a key to her mother Jada’s rage, especially given one particular detail. Marquis, who Jada only recently learned about, is her older sibling. This means Jada already had a child and decided to give away her second one for a reason. Money doesn’t seem to be an issue, and Jet seems more than willing to step up to any challenge, including being a mother to two children. A feud with the mystery father is one of the few major television tropes remaining here, so I’d expect to learn more about Ryan’s father in Season 3 .