As Justice League Turns 4, Star Shares Feelings Regarding The Original And The Snyder Cut
By Corey Chichizola last updated
It's hard to believe Justice League's theatrical cut hit theaters four years ago.
Superhero movies are everywhere, but Zack Snyder’s Justice League made history for its unique road to release. It took years of fan campaigns before the full four-hour version was finally released, and the theatrical cut recently celebrated its four year anniversary. And as a result, one Justice League star shared their feelings regarding the original and Snyder Cut.
The theatrical cut of Justice League greatly altered the movie’s contents, with a ton of footage left on the cutting room floor. The Amazon sequence was basically cut in half, with the Snyder Cut offering much more time on Themyscira. Army of the Dead actress Samantha Win played an Amazon warrior named Euboea, shared her thoughts about two very different cuts. When speaking about the one that landed in theaters four years ago, she said:
That was certainly honest. But given how much of Steppenwolf’s attack on Themyscira was cut out of the original version of Justice League, she’s not wrong. Luckily DC fans were treated to way more footage (and tragic deaths) when the Snyder Cut finally became a reality on HBO Max.
Samantha Win’s comments to Insider help to show what it was like for cast members when Justice League was released back in 2017. The Amazon scene is just one example of how footage greatly cut down for the theatrical version; in fact, entire characters were dropped. And Win seems to think that Queen Hippolyta’s story on Themyscira didn’t connect as much with audiences because of the cuts.
While the overall story of Steppenwolf’s assault on Themyscira plays out more or less the same in each version of Justice League, it’s a more expanded, bloody story in the Snyder Cut. We watch as countless Amazons sacrifice themselves to try and keep the Mother Box away, with the scene playing out from Hippolyta’s POV. This includes Samantha Win’s Euboea, who is crushed by a horse at the end of the battle.
Later in her same interview, the Army of the Dead and Wonder Woman actress went on to explain how Zack Snyder’s Justice League expanded the story of the Amazonians. While her character died in both versions, it felt more significant in the Snyder Cut. As Win put it,
She’s got a point. Seeing Hippolyta so emotional over just one random Amazonian felt a bit out of place in the original Justice League. But that’s because far less deaths occurred in that version of the scene. So Euboea couldn’t represent all those fallen warriors.
Since Zack Snyder’s Justice League was released, some fans have been holding out hope that Warner Bros. might green light a sequel. After all, the four-hour epic was only meant to be part three of Snyder’s five-film vision. Unfortunately, the studio hasn’t given any indication of this happening.
Zack Snyder’s Justice League is out on HBO Max and available to for home purchase now. Be sure to check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his famous actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.