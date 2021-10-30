As Supergirl Is Ending, Superman And Lois Is Bringing Back A Long-Gone Character In Season 2

Following Arrow ending its eight-season run in January 2020 and Black Lightning wrapping up after four seasons this past May, another Arrowverse series will soon concluding on The CW. We’re weeks away from the Supergirl Season 6/series finale bringing Kara Zor-El’s journey to a close, although in the Arrowverse, a show going off the air doesn’t mean any of its notable characters will never be seen again. Case in point, Jenna Dewan, who recurred as Lucy Lane in Supergirl Season 1, will reprise her role for Superman & Lois Season 2.

This update comes from THR, which reports that Jenna Dewan will be credited as a “recurring player” in Superman & Lois’ sophomore season. Since the series starring Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent and Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane won’t return to The CW until early 2022, by the time we see Dewan reprising Lucy Lane, six years will have passed since we last saw Lois’ sister. Dewan recently had a recurring role on ABC’s The Rookie, and she’ll also be a judge on the upcoming CBS competition series Come Dance With Me.

Lucy Lane’s inclusion in Superman & Lois Season 2 is hardly shocking, not just because she’s Lois’ sister, but also because their father, Sam Lane, is part of the main cast too. That said, let’s not forget that Sam Lane was played by 24’s Glenn Morshower in Supergirl Season 1, but for Superman & Lois, Dylan Walsh took over the role. So it would have been easy enough for the Superman & Lois team to recast Lucy as well, but evidently things ended up working out so that Jenna Dewan could return to the character.

When we last saw Lucy Lane at the end of Supergirl Season 1, she was still working for the D.E.O. However, towards the end of Season 5, the government organization’s main headquarters was destroyed, and since then, the D.E.O. has a whole hasn’t factored into Supergirl’s narrative. As such, it’s unclear if Lucy will still affiliated with them when she resurfaces in Superman & Lois, or at some point (maybe even shortly after Season 1) she returned to the United States Army.

I’m leaning towards the latter, namely because in the Superman & Lois Season 1 finale, Same Lane announced his retirement from active duty, so the DOD would be looking for his replacement soon. It’s since been announced that Teen Wolf’s Ian Bohen has been cast as Lieutenant Mitch Anderson, who’s been described as the “new sheriff in town” at the DOD. Perhaps Lucy accompanies Anderson to Smallville, paving the way for a family reunion.

Other than Arrow alum David Ramsey reprising John Diggle for one episode, Superman & Lois Season 1 was a largely self-contained affair that dropped few references to the wider Arrowverse. Bringing back Jenna Dewan’s Lucy Lane is a welcome reminder that this show is indeed taking place in on Earth-Prime rather than in another reality. No plot details for Season 2 have been revealed yet, but the Season 1 finale ended with Wolé Parks’ John Henry Irons reuniting with his daughter, Tayler Buck’s Natalie Irons.

Superman & Lois' Season 2 premiere date on The CW hasn't been set yet. Catch up on what's currently airing or arriving soon with our fall 2021 TV premiere schedule.