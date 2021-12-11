Apparently Robert Pattinson’s The Batman Has Shot A Special Cameo, But There's A Catch

Matt Reeves’ The Batman is going to be absolutely packed with characters from the DC Comics . But what if there’s even more that we’ve yet to learn about? Considering that the Robert Pattinson version of Batman could set up an all-new trilogy, it wouldn’t be out of left field for an upcoming character to make a surprise cameo and the rumor that’s been floating around lately could point to the mysterious role of Eternals star Barry Keoghan .

Barry Keoghan is reportedly going to play a character named Officer Stanley Merkel in The Batman, but last month, the actor’s brother Eric Keoghan said that Barry is playing Joker in the film, before deleting his comments. Whether that’s true is tough to decipher, but The Hollywood Reporter did just learn something from “multiple sources” about The Batman that could point to an exciting cameo.

According to the report, Barry Keoghan will “maybe, maybe not” play the next Joker, but it did state that there are two different cuts of The Batman being tested by Warner Bros “with a certain actor, one without.” This points to the possibility that the studio is deciding whether one specific character makes a cameo or remains in the shadows.

It’s unclear if the new report has to do with Barry Keoghan’s involvement in The Batman, but given his talent and rise to fame as of late, it doesn’t make a ton of sense for the Irish actor to simply play a random police officer, does it? Keoghan has the chops to take on an iconic character such as Joker, or perhaps he’s secretly someone else, such as Harvey Dent. This role could be palpable considering Peter Sarsgaard is playing Gotham District Attorney Gil Colson , and traditionally Dent takes on that role. So if something happens to Colson, perhaps Harvey comes into play.

This is speculation against speculation, but the core piece of news here is that the final product of The Batman has been tested, and supposedly Warner Bros. has chosen which version of the movie it likes the most. It’s interesting to hear that the studio made a decision based on two cuts of The Batman, and I'm curious if they picked the right one; especially with all the hullabaloo that happened last time a Batman was on screen for Justice League. *Cough cough, many DC fans loved the Snyder Cut more .*