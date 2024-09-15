Arnold Schwarzenegger Had A Message For Batman After Reuniting With Poison Ivy Uma Thurman In Fun Pic

No matter how you feel about today’s upcoming superhero movies , none have earned quite the same infamy as 1997's Batman & Robin. When it comes to live-action Batman films , Joel Schumacher’s neon-soaked, pun-heavy flick is widely considered a low point for the franchise. Yet, if there's one aspect that keeps it memorable, it’s the villains. Arnold Schwarzenegger, who played the ice-cold Mr. Freeze, just gave all us '90s kids a delightful throwback by reuniting with co-star, Poison Ivy actress Uma Thurman, and sending a message to the Bat.

In true Schwarzenegger fashion, the former bodybuilder posted the reunion photo to Instagram. He and the Kill Bill icon were arguably, the two biggest stars of the over-the-top camp fest of a superhero film at the time. Now, seeing them together again is bound to stir up memories of one of the wildest superhero films in history. Check out the lovely snapshot for yourself:

The photo comes with a playful warning that takes fans straight back to the dynamic partnership these two villains shared in the flick. The Jingle All The Way star couldn’t resist dropping a fun reference to their time as Gotham’s most chilling and botanical baddies, captioning the post:

Freeze and Ivy, reunited. Watch out, Batman.

It’s the perfect nod to their mischievous alliance in the most maligned entry in the '80s and '90s Batman run of movies. But I’m sure longtime fans can appreciate the throwback.

This isn’t the first time the '80s action movie icon has given fans a fun throwback to his days playing a Gotham villain alongside other Batman franchise legends. Earlier this year, at the 2024 Academy Awards, Schwarzenegger reunited with Danny DeVito (who played Penguin in Batman Returns) for a hilarious bit. The two stars had the audience in stitches, as they cracked Caped Crusader-themed jokes aimed at Michael Keaton, who was seated in the crowd.

The reaction to the light-hearted bit as well as the comments under the Total Recall star's Uma Thurman post exemplify just how much love there is for the Batman movie anthology today. While the films might be quite different from recent fare like Christopher Nolan's trilogy or Matt Reeves' new franchise, the movies of yesteryear certainly have their charm. And I, for one, am happy to see these veteran actors get their flowers.

So, with that, what are the chances of seeing Uma Thurman and Arnold Schwarzenegger reprise their villainous roles in an upcoming DC movie ? Well, those seem relatively slim, but their recent reunion is a fun reminder of the chemistry and campy energy they brought to the big screen. For now, fans can relish this nostalgic moment and hope that others just like it might find their way onto social media in the near future.

